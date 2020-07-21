Earth Fare sets the reopening date for its downtown Columbia grocery store

COLUMBIA — Grocer Earth Fare has set the reopening of its Devine Street store in Columbia for Aug. 12, one week after its two Charleston-area grocery stores will reopen, according to company spokeswoman Betsy Bevis.

The grocer, focused on organic and natural products, has been closed since February, when the company ran into financial trouble. Now the Asheville-based grocer it is being revived as a smaller grocery chain, with eight locations open or announced, Bevis said.

The company's store in Athens, Ga., opened last week, joining reopened stores in Asheville, Boone, N.C., and Roanoke, Va.

Adding more locations is possible, Bevis said. There are no ambitions among the brand's new owners, however, for the boutique grocer to have 50 locations in 10 states as it did before.

One of the grocery's original founders, Roger Derrough, is back as part of the leadership team for the revived Earth Fare, a new company that has brought the brand and has been re-acquiring store sites in the Southeast.

Community interested helped ensure that Columbia would be one of the revived markets. The new company received more than 400 emails urging it to reopen the Devine Street store.

Uptown shop closes

Uptown boutique at 1204 Main St. near the Statehouse has closed after more than a decade. Owner Martha Studstill decided in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown that the time had come to step away from the business.

She has been seeking a buyer for the store, which featured gifts, clothing, wine and other items. The shop closed Friday after a going-out-of-business sale, which Studstill had delayed over coronavirus concerns.

"People are eager to get back out, but there are some things that we have to be worried about," Studstill said in late June.

Being closed during the spring, usually a top season for the store with occasions such as Mother's Day, dealt a sizable blow to the business, Studstill said.

"That should have been a very big day for us," Studstill said.

Bikes rolling into Cayce

Dialed Bicycles Repair & Service has opened a store in Cayce after starting business as a mobile repair shop.

The shop opened last week at 1902 State St. in Cayce's downtown. Owner and former competitive cyclist Jayson Busbee offer repairs and sales of bike for adults and kids, including e-bikes. The coronavirus pandemic means that some parts are hard to obtain and bikes often need to be ordered, according to the Facebook page for Dialed.

Discounter headed to Decker

The former Staples office supply store location on Decker Boulevard will become the first Columbia location for dd's Discounts, a retailer of clothes and housewares from the some company as Ross stores.

No opening date for the new store has been announced, but signs are in place at the location. A request for an opening date was not returned by the company.

There currently is one S.C. location for dd's Discounts, on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.