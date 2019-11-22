Early morning construction vehicles on Charleston's Line and Ashe streets will be the norm for Cannonborough-Elliottborough residents the next few months.

Workers will be pouring concrete from 3 a.m. to about 7 a.m. a few times a week through February as work on the city's underground Spring/Fishburne drainage tunnel project continues.

For resident Megan Reidy, the early morning work has proven to be a nuisance.

She said crews at the corner of Line and Ashe streets begin using their walkie-talkies at 2 a.m. and have stirred her and her infant. She's thankful she's moving in a few weeks.

The early morning noise was expected, and it is being monitored by the city. Matthew Fountain, the city's director of Stormwater Management, said the work has been scheduled during the early morning hours to avoid rush-hour traffic.

"We're doing the absolute best we can to minimize noise impacts as best we can," Fountain said.

The expected work schedule the next few weeks includes: Nov. 25 and 27, Dec. 3, 5, 9 and 13, but it's subject to change.