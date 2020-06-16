Early morning shooting leaves one person dead in Charleston's West Side

A shooting shortly after midnight Tuesday left one person dead in Charleston's West Side neighborhood.
Authorities were called around 12:15 a.m. to 63 Norman St. where they found the person, described only as an adult, black male, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Francis said.
Further information was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.