Early morning shooting at Charleston short-term rental leaves four wounded

Charleston City Police are investigating an incident where four people were shot at a party at a downtown short-term rental early Sunday.
All were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting incident at 23 Cannon Street. The party had been advertised on social media.
Police initially called the site an Airbnb property but later changed the description to a short-term rental.
The victims' identities and condition reports were not immediately released.
Three of the victims were shot while at the party. They range in age from 18 to 20 years old.
The fourth victim, a bystander, was shot while walking her dog nearby, police said.
Authorities are looking for suspects in the incident, which occurred about 3 a.m.
"A disturbance erupted at the party which resulted in gun fire," police said in their media alert.
There are no ongoing threats to the community, police said. The property owner could not immediately be reached for comment.
The area was the first designated in the city to have such short-term rentals.
