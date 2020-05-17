Early morning shooting at Charleston short-term rental leaves 4 wounded

Charleston police are investigating an incident where four people were shot at a party at a downtown short-term rental early Sunday.

All were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting incident at 23 Cannon Street. The party had been advertised on social media, police said.

Police initially called the site an Airbnb property but later changed the description to a short-term rental.

The victims' identities and condition reports were not immediately released.

Three of the victims were shot while at the party. They range in age from 18 to 20 years old.

The fourth victim, a bystander, was shot while walking her dog nearby, police said.

Authorities are looking for suspects in the incident, which occurred about 3 a.m.

"A disturbance erupted at the party which resulted in gun fire," police said in their media alert.

There are no ongoing threats to the community, police said. The property owner could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cannon Street residents said most properties on the street are short-term rentals. It can get annoying for permanent residents, one neighbor said.

City officials in 2018 adopted a short-term rental ordinance, setting strict guidelines including the submission of site plans to identify where guests would stay and park their cars, and a limit of four adults at a time in any property.

Operators also have to acquire a special license from the city's Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, listing the registration number on all online advertisements.

During the coronavirus pandemic, short-term rentals were still allowed to operate, although they had to follow all of Charleston's social distancing rules.

The rentals were considered an essential business by the city because with so many hotels closed, officials worried that family members of hospital patients wouldn't have anywhere to stay.

The city did conduct an assessment of whether they should stay essential, spokesman Jack O'Toole said, but said the occupancy rate of such rentals during the pandemic has been "very low."

Taylor Gates, owner of a locally based short-term rental business called Stay Duvet, said incidents like Sunday's are rare but can be a setback for the city's burgeoning industry.

Gates said his company has made 24,000 reservations since it launched, logging less than 10 noise complaints.

Part of the reason for that is because his units are equipped with noise detection monitors that alert managers when decibels exceed a pre-programmed limit. Surrounding residential properties are also given a 24-hour hotline that can be called.

"This could have been handled if the proper protocols were put in place with neighbors," said Gates, who's also a member of the Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association.

"Wherever you live, whether you rent or not, there's good managers and there's good owners and there's bad managers and bad owners, and a lot of it is being proactive and creating true relationships with the neighbors."

But large parties usually aren't common on the street, residents said, and it was doubly surprising to see a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the end of the day, during a pandemic and given that people had to slash rates a little bit and doing longer stays, a lot of these owners have had mortgages and stuff to pay, so they've had to lower prices, and I think what's occurred is we're getting locals taking advantage of that," Gates said.

A few residents said the Sunday morning gunfire woke them up. One said he heard around seven shots.

The area was the first designated in the city to have such short-term rentals.

Calls Sunday to a listed contact for the site's property management were not immediately returned.

Charleston City Council member Jason Sakran, who represents the district including Cannon Street, declined comment on Sunday, saying he wasn't familiar enough with details of the incident to respond.

Check back with this continuing report.