Early College High School seniors prepare to graduate, some with a college degree in hand

Aaron Booth’s first day of sophomore year was overwhelming.

It was 2018. Booth, who was rather reserved at the time, had just transferred into Early College High School and found himself faced with a group of strangers and a schedule of college-level courses. None of it was his doing.

He spent his freshman year at James Island Charter High where he struggled to thrive academically and socially. At the end of the year, Booth said his mother signed him up to enroll in Early College High School through the Charleston County School District’s school choice program.

Just a few hours into that first day, Principal Vanessa Denney found Booth sitting with his head in his hands, questioning his mother’s decision.

“You were like ‘I should just go back,’” Denney said to Booth during an interview with The Post and Courier.

“Because I definitely felt like a fish out of water,” Booth replied. “When it comes to what’s better off in the long run, I think my mom made the right choice when she signed me up to go here."

Three years later, Booth and 70 other students are preparing to celebrate as the first graduating class of the high school, founded in 2017 as an opportunity to provide high school students with a college-level education.

The school, located on Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus in Charleston, offers a variety of dual-credit college courses taught by Trident professors. All students in the graduating class will leave the school with some college credit. Almost half will leave with their associate degree.

Another option

Early College High School was initially founded as a way to give students who might not have the opportunity to attend a four-year university the chance to leave high school with a degree.

The school prioritizes students who are among the first generation of their family to attend a college and gives them the resources and the small learning environment they need to achieve that goal.

Denney has been with the school since its inception. She was brought on in 2017 to create the structure, outline course work and recruit students until she eventually took on the role as principal. At the time, Denney and the rest of her staff weren’t sure how the program would go.

After the first year, the school struggled to keep students. Around 100 freshmen entered the halls on the first day. By the end of the year around 20 percent transferred out. Denney chalks it up to miscommunication over what the school was really about.

“They didn’t realize that this wasn’t a traditional high school,” she said. “They weren’t going to have those experiences: the slamming lockers in the hallways, the cafeteria, the big gym, that don’t exist on the college campus.”

In the beginning, the school didn’t offer electives. Student days were filled with English, social studies, math and science and little reprieve. Denney recognizes the model doesn’t work for everyone.

“That’s really dense if you’re a freshman and you’re taking a math, a science, a social studies and an English class every single semester with no elective,” she said.

School administration quickly realized they needed to be more clear about what students and parents should expect out of the school and reorganized their recruitment efforts to be more transparent. In the years since, the school has seen minimal transfers, Denney said.

The students began to excel as well, outpacing other early college programs in a number of data points. Nationally, an average of about 30 percent of students graduate from early college programs with an associate degree, Denney said. In June, 45 percent of the high school’s class will have their associate degree in hand.

“Each and every time we measured where we were against national averages, our students were outpacing national averages for early colleges,” she said. “I had no idea that that was going to happen.”

Denney credits the success to the students, teachers and faculty that have remained committed to their goals. But if you ask the students, their success comes from the school’s commitment to relationships.

Finding a family

When senior William Lupton walks the halls of the Palmer Campus, nearly everyone knows his name.

Lupton, an outgoing athlete, will be the first to admit he tends to draw attention to himself, but he isn’t so sure he would have the same connection with teachers if he went to Wando High School, where he would have gone had his mother not signed him up for Early College.

“If I was at Wando, that would be almost impossible,” he said. “I could be walking down the hallway and I can guarantee that they know my name and my face and what I do as a hobby. ... It’s a more personal connection with the teachers.”

Lupton isn’t alone in that feeling. Because it was a new program, the class of 2021 went into their high school experience not knowing what it was going to be like. Smaller class sizes and the sense that they were a part of something new created a tight bond among now seniors.

"No one really knew what we were getting into," Alexis Pinckney said. "By the end of August, I pretty much knew everybody. We were such a tight-knit group. I'm sure we've built lifelong relationships."

Being surrounded by peers who had similar goals and having access to teachers who cared about their well-being also helped keep students out of trouble. Both Booth and his classmate Jordan McCrae said they doubt they would be where they are today if it weren’t for the people at the school.

“Honestly, I’m thankful that I got to go to this school and have the opportunity,” McCrae said. “When I’ve thought about going to Wando, I would have been in the completely wrong friend group, where I would have made the worst choices I could ever make.”

Moving on

While not all Early College High School’s Class of 2021 will leave with an associate degree, they will all leave with the confidence that they can succeed in college because they’ve already done it.

In his interview for The Citadel, Lupton remembers the recruiter being shocked by the number of college credits he has under his belt.

“When I told him I already had 40 or 50, he was like, ‘Wow, the most I usually get is nine,’” he said. “It opens up multiple doors for you.”

Even those with the associate degree were able to secure scholarships and save money for the future knowing that they will only have to pay for two years of undergrad.

Most of all, however, the school showed the students that they are capable of excelling in a high-paced, high-level environment. Because of the pandemic, they’ve taken college courses in a number of forms, in person, online and everything in between.

“It has really cemented what a college class looks like, feels like,” said Eric Center, who will be among the graduates to receive his associate degree.

From entering the military to becoming lawyers and studying physics, the students are using their newfound confidence to accomplish impressive goals. Booth, who admires the teachers and faculty at the school, plans to study education and eventually become a history teacher.

While he’s excited about his new chapter, Booth said the experience is bittersweet.

“I don’t want to lose these friends and make new friends in college, because, one, I’m lazy and, two, I’m kind of attached to these people,” he said. “It’s definitely sad to walk away from the regularity I’ve been accustomed to and the people I enjoy seeing every day.”

The students will participate in a graduation celebration June 18 at the District 4 Regional Stadium in North Charleston. They will also have the opportunity to walk in a traditional graduation ceremony at the schools they would have attended had they not gone to Early College High School.