Mark Ryerson has slung hot dogs in Charleston every weekday the past five years, sometimes outside Charleston City Hall and sometimes a few blocks away at King and Queen streets.

For his spot outside City Hall this year, he was willing to part with $6,200, but because no one bid against him, he paid a $620 deposit and decided he would take the chance every day of someone showing up before him.

If someone did bid against him, he said he would have been willing to part with the $6,200 to secure the high-visibility spot because it's good for the profits he's making.

What was once a competitive bidding process that drew significant interest and brought in revenue for the city — upwards of $37,000 for one spot at Waterfront Park — has since dwindled, prompting city leaders to evaluate the 1985 street-sales ordinance.

In 2016-17, the city brought in $74,825; in 2017-18 it was $64,506. In 2018-19, that had dipped to $22,100, as only two vendors placed bids.

The city had started to notice a trend in the number of vendors who, like Ryerson, forfeit their bid deposit and not enter into an agreement with the city and pay the full bid price.

The city has designated 15 spaces as food cart spots:

East Bay and Gillon streets

Broad and Meeting streets

King and Queen streets

Waterfront Park

Concord and Cumberland streets

Glebe and George streets

Ashley Avenue and Sabin Street

Meeting and John streets

Ann and Meeting streets

President and Doughty streets

Drake and Columbus streets

Spring and King streets

Marion Square at Meeting and Calhoun streets

Marion Square at King and Calhoun streets (Farmers Market)

King and Princess streets

Under the city's blind bid process, prospective vendors submit closed envelopes with the figure they'd be willing to part with and a 10 percent deposit. Over the past few years, the city has seen a decline in the number of vendors who make a bid.

In 2016 and 2017, there were 16 spaces, and only half were bid out, according to city attorney Susan Herdina. In 2018 and 2019, only two spots were bid on, meaning the rest were first come, first served.

"We decided that maybe what we needed to do is take a look at the whole program and decide if it needed to be freshened up a bit," she said.

At the end of August, the two contracts will end and not be renewed, Herdina said, turning them to first come, first served until a new ordinance goes into place. City employees in the business services department are looking at how other municipalities' permit food vendors.

Jordan Lanier, who manages the permits for the city, said he's working with the different city departments to craft a new ordinance in time to roll out this winter. Other cities don't do the competitive bidding like Charleston, he said. Some have lottery systems or have an in-depth merit system.

"Over time, we noticed participation in the food vending process was declining. Less people seem to be participating and bidding on these spaces, so we convened internally and said, 'Do we just let this keep limping on?' " Lanier said. "That didn't really seem appropriate, so after a few meetings, we decided let's modernize this program, let's make a program that looks like things going on in other cities."

So far, city staff has reviewed ordinances from Madison, Wis.; Raleigh; Savannah; Greenville; and Austin, Texas.

In Madison, a 30-member commission reviews and ranks food carts based on their food, aesthetic and customer service, then awards the best spot to the best vendor.

Lanier said staff will meet with brick-and-mortar restaurant staff, food truck and food cart vendors, and may hold public meetings for residents to weigh in on the proposal. By the end of the year, Lanier said, he wants a proposed ordinance before council.

Ryerson said he thinks the ordinance should allow for food vendors who need to park their cars nearby to not pay for parking. He said he pays about $2,400 a year for parking under the new parking pricing. He also said if the city allows food trucks it shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all approach and maintain small spots and larger ones for food trucks.