During Charleston-area curfews, a few are arrested, but many dine out

Monday night's curfew in the Charleston area led to few arrests — and in some places, residents didn't know there was one at all.

Police around the area started using curfews after an explosive night of unrest Saturday when protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd gave way to crowds that smashed and burned shopfronts along King Street in downtown Charleston.

Since then, curfews have been put in place throughout Charleston County, though officials said they did not plan to enact one on Tuesday night.

Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested and charged with violating curfew Monday evening during a protest in North Charleston. One person received a similar charge from city of Charleston police, according to records from the county detention center.

But in other cases, people went about their normal business as if there were no restrictions in place, and law enforcement didn't attempt to stop them.

That's a problem, said the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, because police did what so many have been protesting: They enforced the law unevenly.

There was particular confusion about the curfew in Mount Pleasant, where the town posted to its Facebook page around 7:30, or 90 minutes after the restrictions were in effect, that there was an order to stay home.

The news didn't seem to reach diners patronizing restaurants in a development off the Isle of Palms Connector, which were largely open and serving.

Mayor Will Haynie said Mount Pleasant adopted the county's order to stay consistent with the many unincorporated communities embedded in the town, which were governed by the county's order.

"Curfews are a tool in case things get out of hand," Haynie said. He added that dining out was "not a law enforcement priority, nor should it have been."

Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said the same: The department viewed the order as a tool it could use selectively, like when traffic cops avoid pulling over people who are speeding just a few miles per hour over the limit.

Deputies did not make an arrest for violating the curfew while it was in place.

"We don't have the manpower and the resources to be able to enforce (the curfew for) every person we see that's outside," Antonio said.

County Council Chairman Elliot Summey, who signed the county's order, agreed that it was up to the Sheriff's Office to decide how to enforce it.

"Especially after this coronavirus, nobody wanted to enact a curfew but after what we saw Saturday night, we wanted to reset and get things back in order," he said. "What we keep telling our law officers is to use common sense."

The text of the county's order for Monday night included few exceptions, however, covering "all pedestrian and vehicular movement" from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with the exception of government workers, law enforcement, medical workers, those seeking medical treatment and media.

Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Chito Walker said the curfew in the city "helped out with keeping everything orderly. It wasn't like (police) were out hunting for curfew violators."

Frank Knaack, executive director of the ACLU of South Carolina, said the picking and choosing of where to invoke a curfew, and its use against protesters, was an example of the discrimination they were trying to bring to light.

"Law enforcement's decision to selectively enforce curfews on people who are exercising their Constitutional right to protest while allowing others to move freely amplifies South Carolina’s and this country’s tradition of biased policing and disparate use of force against Black people," Knaack said.

"This is racism, period," he added.

Greg Yee, David Slade and Mikaela Porter contributed to this story.