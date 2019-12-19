In the middle of the desert, on the southeastern tip of Utah where four states converge into one, Mike Price and Matt Prather had pulled over to the side of the road for a rest, a quick snack and some much-need hydration.

It was Day 10, about a thousand miles into their six-week cross-country cycling trek from Santa Barbara, Calif., to Folly Beach to raise awareness and money for the Blue Angels Foundation and the Wounded Warriors Project.

They had just passed through the Four Corners Monument — the spot were the borders of Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado intersect — and it had been a while since they’d seen a car on this lonely stretch of Southwestern highway when they were approached by a woman from a local Navajo community. She was with her husband, a retired Marine, and had seen their trailer and the Blue Angels Foundation and Wounded Warriors Project logos and wanted to talk.

“We were absolutely in the middle of nowhere,” said Price, 58, from Atlanta. “It had been a while since we’d seen anybody and she just stopped. She got to talkin’ and told us that three of her sons were stationed in Afghanistan and she had a fourth that was home, but was really struggling adjusting back to civilian life. It was obvious that she was really concerned about him and was hoping he would get some help.

“We had a lot of encounters likes that during the trip, but that one really stuck with me. The people that we met during the trip were incredible. They’d come up to us all the time, wish us luck, and just talk. We met a lot of great people along the way.”

Price and Prather, both cycling enthusiasts, had read stories about the suicide rate among returning veterans. Recent statistics estimate that 20 veterans commit suicide every day and around 7,000 per year.

“That’s more than have died in all the wars since September 11,” said Prather, who is also from Atlanta. “That number shocked me.”

About a year ago, the duo decided they wanted to do something about it. The two had been friends for decades and had cycled together frequently and came up with the idea of riding coast to coast.

“We needed something big and bold to raise awareness and bring in some funds,” Prather said. “We thought riding across America would be just that challenge.”

The two meticulously planned their route and left California in late September. Forty-one days and 3,400 miles later, they finished their journey at Folly Beach. Price and Prather averaged about 90 miles a day and took periodic rest days during their journey.

So far, the two have raised nearly $50,000 and all the money will go to support protocol at either the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program in Atlanta, Massachusetts General Hospital’s Home Base in Boston, the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, or the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Each morning, Kathy Matejka would help Price and Prather pack their gear and head down the road to meet 25 to 30 miles from their starting point. There were designated stops each day for water breaks and lunch. The most the pair rode in a single day was 142 miles near Denver.

“Kathy was an absolute rock star,” Price said. “I don’t think we could have done it without her.”

The weather for the first 30 days was perfect, with little or no rain. It wasn’t until they hit Nashville, Tenn., that they got their first significant rain showers. They’d both rode in 100-mile cycling events, but had never tackled anything like a cross-country trip.

“We got lucky,” Price said. “That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t hot or there were not strong headwinds in spots. Riding in 107- degree heat is just as difficult as riding in rain.”

There was one minor crash just a few days into the trip in California when Prather ran into Price’s tire and tumbled onto the road.

“It could have been worse,” Prather said. “I was up and back on my bike the next morning.”

Despite their long friendship, the duo wondered if their relationship would survive the coast-to-coast journey.

“That really was the $64,000 question,” Price said with a chuckle. “We are the odd couple, but it worked out and we worked together really well. We found our rhythm. It was such an incredible feeling of achievement when we finally got to Folly Beach.”