On the night a Buick Verano sedan barreled into Thomas Garrett, the 59-year-old had been visiting with friends at one of his local haunts.
Garrett, who most everyone called Mel, was watching "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 5 with friends at a back table at Cutty’s, a bar on St. Philip Street in downtown Charleston.
“He knew everybody there,” said Ben D’Allesandro, 39, a friend who was with Garrett. “And he was just good at striking up conversations with people.”
That was the last time D’Allesandro, a co-owner of the pizza restaurant across from Cutty's, would see Garrett. D’Allesandro, who said he knew Garrett for the better part of a decade, woke up the next day to news of his friend’s death.
While riding his bike across U.S. Highway 17 near Hagood Avenue, he was struck and killed, according to Charleston police. The driver of the Buick, officials say, was under the influence.
Garrett was the 14th individual in Charleston to die in a traffic-related incident in 2018 and the ninth to be killed by a driver believed to be under the influence.
In the days and weeks that followed, a familiar chain of events unfolded: Loved ones mourned. Community members attended memorials. City officials expressed outrage.
“These are all so preventable and yet so devastating," Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement following Garrett’s death. "This is another great loss for our community at large. We can never accept these outcomes.”
Looking ahead in the new year — at a time when the number of people in Charleston are being killed by drunken and drugged drivers at twice the national rate — police, city officials and local advocates are trying to fulfill a 2018 pledge to devote more resources to pedestrian and motorist safety and configure new ways to tackle the issue of DUI-related traffic fatalities.
A call to action
On a hot July afternoon, the police chief stood in front of Colonial Lake as he addressed public officials and reporters.
Not even 24 hours earlier and just blocks from where Reynolds was standing, 11-year-old Selma Akguel, who was visiting Charleston with her family from Denmark, was killed after an SUV — allegedly operated by a driver under the influence — ran her over as she walked on a sidewalk near Cannon Park.
It was then that Reynolds promised that curbing traffic fatalities, particularly those that stem from DUI-related incidents, would be a top priority.
"In other words, Selma's death shouldn't have happened," Reynolds told The Post and Courier recently. "We owe it to her parents and to her and to our community ... (to) do more."
There have been 123 fatal crashes in Charleston dating back to January 2008, according to data provided by city police. Nearly 70 percent of those involved pedestrians and bicyclists. Overall, fatal crashes have increased every year since 2012, Reynolds said.
Making changes
For Reynolds, there are no obvious or single-tier solutions for a problem that is as multi-faceted as pedestrian fatalities. He likes to bring up "the three E's": education, enforcement and engineering.
"There's not any one singular solution ... to make our traffic problems go away," Reynolds said. "We're trying to keep our traffic moving, and at the same time, we're trying to make it friendly for bicyclists and pedestrians. ... When you look at it, it's a complex environment we're in, and it's getting more complex."
All of those factors become compounded, he added, by the fact that this region continues to grow rapidly, adding an average of 38 new residents daily.
In October, three months after Selma's death, the Charleston Police Department added 10 additional traffic enforcement officers, bringing the total number in the unit to 20. With a newly bolstered traffic division, Reynolds said the department is attempting to be more strategic about its enforcement efforts and is being more proactive in participating in joint-agency operations.
As far as increased enforcement and increased public dialogue, "The feedback we've received (from the public) is actually very positive," he said. "Because people in the community are tired of dangerous drivers."
And those communities speaking up and engaging in conversations with city and local leaders is critical to that process, said Ian Mills, vice chairman of the Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Mills himself is also the vice president of the Westside Neighborhood Association.
"I definitely don't think people are aware of the full extent of the problem here," Mills said.
Mills said he was encouraged by the level of communication and initiative demonstrated by the police department and praised the recent move to dedicate additional traffic officers.
Garrett's death near Hagood Avenue in November was a reminder for Mills that, despite the progress that has been made and the conversations that are being had, there is work to be done.
"I think pedestrian accidents will keep happening unless drastic changes are made," he said.
A bulk of those changes, he added, relate to infrastructure modifications, including the installation of bike lanes and more dedicated spaces for pedestrians and cyclists. In fact, pedestrians and cyclists in Charleston are more likely to be killed here than anywhere else in the Palmetto State.
Conversations surrounding such infrastructure improvements here are widely considered contentious at best, considering there's disagreement about who or what agency should be tasked with getting the job done. Often, local officials don't have the authority to directly mandate seemingly straightforward traffic improvements since most roads are maintained by the S.C. Department of Transportation, according to a Post and Courier report.
"The biggest thing that I would just say is that we as a police department and as a city care deeply about this issue," Reynolds said. "Everybody's life counts, and we really have an active role in this together. ... Everyone plays a role in that process. Not just the police."