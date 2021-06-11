DUI charge dismissed against former judge and law partner to SC House speaker

A judge and law partner to a top South Carolina legislator is no longer facing a drunken driving charge, but his career on the bench has apparently come to an end, as well.

A magistrate in Chesterfield County dismissed charges against attorney Cody T. Mitchell after a June 1 hearing at the Chesterfield County Central Magistrate’s Office, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. He had been charged with driving under the influence and driving with an open container after a May 8 traffic stop, authorities said.

The dismissal came six days after Mitchell, 34, resigned as a municipal judge for the communities of Bethune, Bishopville, Hartsville, Jefferson and McBee. He submitted his resignation on May 26, said Ginny Jones, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Court Administration.

The arresting trooper and counsel for the Highway Patrol argued against the charges being dropped, but the magistrate ruled for the dismissal after hearing from them and Mitchell's attorney, Lt. Bill Rhyne said in a statement that offered no further details about the hearing.

Efforts to reach the magistrate who presided over the case were unsuccessful June 11, and it remains unclear why the judge opted to toss the case.

Mitchell is a law partner of House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Hartsville Republican, and manages the Hartsville office of Lucas, Warr, White & Mitchell.

Mitchell did not return a message left with an assistant at his office or respond to an email seeking comment.

The May 8 incident began when deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office pulled Mitchell over on U.S. Highway 1 north of Old Creek Road in McBee after watching his vehicle swerve out of its lane around 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

The deputies called troopers for backup. That’s when authorities concluded Mitchell was under the influence, troopers said, and found an open alcohol container in the car. After Mitchell refused to take a breath test, he was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center on two misdemeanor counts. He was later released on a personal recognizance bond.

The charges appear to have been wiped from his record following the June 1 hearing in magistrate court. They have been removed from the 4th Circuit's court website, leaving no trace of the episode in the judicial archives.