Dueling protests sound off in downtown Charleston, decrying authorities

Members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa stand across the street from members of the Charleston Tea Party and Proud Boys as they gather under city hall on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Members of the Proud Boys drive away past Black Lives Matter and Antifa counter-protestors during a Charleston Tea Party march and rally on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Two groups of protesters gathered in downtown Charleston on Saturday morning, criticizing city authorities for opposing reasons.
The original rally, organized by local activists gathered with megaphones and ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags on the steps of the old exchange building. They called for Mayor John Tecklenburg to resign due to damage caused by the May 30 demonstrations on King Street, and criticized the city council’s taxation plans.
Across Market Street, Black Lives Matter organized a counter-protest, with about two dozen protesters decrying the arrests and tear gas that police deployed during protests calling for arrests of the men who killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. They collected cans of food for donations.
The main rally was preceded by an online petition, signed by over 10,000 people, demanding that Tecklenburg resign.
