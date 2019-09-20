A drug deal preceded a shooting that left two men dead at a North Charleston mobile home park Sunday, according to documents released Friday.

Arrest affidavits for Shamar Latrell Stanley, 18, provided several previously unreleased details about the double homicide.

Investigators found communications between Stanley and one of the victims setting up a marijuana buy, according to the documents.

The phone records match with video surveillance timestamps indicating when Stanley is seen arriving at the scene, the documents said.

At one point, the defendant and another person are seen entering a residence, affidavits said. About a minute later, they run out with a large bag and money.

The individual with Stanley was not identified in court documents.

A witness also placed Stanley at the crime scene, the documents said.

When North Charleston police officers arrived at the scene — a residence in the mobile home park at 5701 Dundrum St. — they found 27-year-old Antonio Heyward and 24-year-old J'Quan Brown dead.

Stanley was arrested Thursday night in connection with the killings, and charged with two counts of murder and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said.