The poacher killed deer illegally, trespassed to shoot ducks, and hunted at night.

He broke the law 56 times in 30 days, using GPS on his phone and other tools to do it.

Officers from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources tracked him every step of the way, putting together the evidence that would convict the repeat offender. They used a GPS device on his vehicle to do it.

The evidence was so exhaustive, Sgt. Freddie Earhart recalled, that friends of the man started checking under their trucks for devices.

The old days of poaching are about gone — those times when people had to tramp off the beaten paths to find a remote-enough spot not to get caught. Today, they use GPS, Google aerial imaging, hand-held radios and drones to map out where those spots are, how to get there and how to get away.

Then they pull out the night-vision goggles or rifle scope.

The craft has become so technologically advanced that some say it's created the "Golden Age of Poaching."

"It brings in land that people didn't know existed before," Earhart said.

In response, state and federal wildlife officers are pulling out much of the same gear, keeping the details and specifications so close to the vest that U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials wouldn't even talk about them directly and DNR only circumspectly.

"We've had to evolve," said DNR Lt. Angus MacBride. "It's not only technologies but strategies that have changed."

Laptop

Guile has always been the trade in poaching. Waterfowl in the protected Santee Coastal Reserve recently were being shot illegally by hunters who waited in boats in the Santee River while one sneaked into a reserve canal and fired off a starter pistol to spook the birds.

It's really just the equipment and techniques that are advancing.

In South Carolina, poaching isn't so much a commercial business since most of the illegal hunters are recreational, taking game out of season or out of place.

But American eel elvers — a lucrative overseas target — as well as some bear parts, reptiles, amphibians and a few birds are poached for black market sales. On a small scale, deer venison, turkey and duck sometimes get taken for sale.

The most advanced poachers will use high tech equipment such as thermal imaging to go after them.

David Strickland, of the hunting advocacy Carolina Wildlife Syndicate, formerly served as a wildlife officer for DNR. His group supports anti-poaching efforts, as well as using up-to-date technology to do it. He's seen the DNR technology evolve leaps and bounds beyond even the most sophisticated poachers, he said.

But the invaluable piece out there is still the officer.

"The most important tool for success in the anti-poaching venture is to use driven, crafty, fearless woodsmen of integrity," Strickland said.

When it comes to sniffing out trouble, wildlife officers still go nose first. In the back seat of the sergeant's DNR truck, the Labrador retriever Blue is barking at strangers approaching. In 2018, Blue scented out and slipped up on two surprised hunters in a Francis Marion National Forest wildlife management area that had been closed to deer hunting.

"There's only so much technology that can help you in this area," Earhart said. "Blue might not be technology, but he is. A good old-fashioned dog and his nose is hard to beat."

Statewide arrest statistics weren't immediately available.

'Good old fashioned'

No doubt the technology made the difference for both today's poacher and police, particularly in the vast national forest and timberland woods of 1,200-square-mile Berkeley County where Earhart works.

For DNR, the equipment comes with specialized training and a big new asset: the next generation of law enforcement. The stuff that Earhart has had to learn, younger officers feel at home using. In 2018, DNR Lance Cpl. Jeff Day rode an electric bike with night goggles to sneak up on a deer poacher who otherwise would have heard him coming.

Earhart talks about the "old school" days when anglers would detonate explosives to stun fish to the surface, when wildlife officers would follow truck tracks or simply stake out a site for days at a time.

When he first came to work for DNR a quarter century ago, officers worked from word-of-mouth tips. They routinely carried a three-day supply of clothes and food.

A poacher caught recently was tracked by phone and laptop. But maybe not so surprisingly, the man also gave himself away to officers by posting photos and bragging on social media.