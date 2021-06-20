Drivers on Lowcountry bridges warned of 45 mph gusts, flood watch in effect until Monday morning

Drivers crossing bridges should be cautious and the Lowcountry should prepare for thunderstorms and possible flooding until midnight.

Tropical Depression Claudette will pass through Charleston Sunday night. It is the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1.

Coastal bridges in the Charleston area are experiencing wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph, NWS officials reported at 8:20 p.m. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to continue through the evening.

"It could continue until midnight until the showers push offshore and up north,” Neil Dixon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said at 5:30 p.m.

The weather tonight could include severe thunderstorms, heavy flooding, gusts of wind and even isolated tornadoes. Dixon said there will be multiple rounds of rain throughout the evening.

The Charleston area is under a slight risk of severe weather, NWS officials report.

A flood watch is in place for the Lowcountry until Monday morning, which could affect low-lying areas in Charleston and surrounding counties. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of vulnerable areas with poor drainage, such as downtown Charleston.

“Heed any of the local warnings given by us or emergency officials,” Stroz said. “If the roadways are flooded: turn around, don’t drown. When thunder roars: go indoors.”

Thunderstorms have bombarded the Lowcountry since June 12. On the weekend of June 12-13, pounding rain flooded low-lying areas in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

A thunderstorm also tore through Charleston and surrounding counties the evening of June 15, featuring heavy winds and hail.