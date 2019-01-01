Dorchester County officials cleared a threat near St. George on Interstate 26 on Tuesday night, but drivers were advised to avoid the area while traffic remained heavy.
All lanes were reopened after a stretch of Interstate 26 was blocked on Tuesday afternoon and motorists were detoured.
Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said that officials were alerted at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that a white male driving eastbound on the interstate in a pick-up truck was waving a gun and throwing things from his vehicle.
The man was detained near Exit 177 at 3:50 p.m., she said, at which point officials were told a possible bomb was located in the pick-up truck.
By 6:15 p.m., the vehicle was cleared by Charleston County and Dorchester County bomb squads, Norton said.
The driver was transported to Summerville Medical Center for evaluation. Norton did not know his identity and said she did not believe he was arrested. She said the investigation is ongoing.