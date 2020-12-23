Driver who led Charleston County sheriff's deputies on chase at large, woman questioned

Charleston County sheriff's deputies detained a woman after a chase in West Ashley involving a cruiser and a helicopter on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said a woman in the vehicle was detained after she fled from officers and was released after questioning.

The driver, a male, was not found by deputies searching the area, he said.

It began shortly before 9 a.m. after deputies saw a motorist driving recklessly on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road, Antonio said. Deputies used devices to puncture the vehicle's tires, force it to stop and prompting the driver flee on foot.

The captain said agency supervisors "closely and continuously" monitor chases and pursuits "are discontinued if public safety is at risk, but oftentimes the violator bails out of the vehicle, like in this case."

The sheriff's helicopter hovered over the Oak Forest neighborhood during the search for the driver.

Around 3:30 p.m., Antonio confirmed deputies had concluded their search without success. Investigators will continue to try and identify the driver.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.