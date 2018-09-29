A carriage driver and passenger were injured during an incident involving a spooked horse Saturday afternoon in downtown Charleston.
The tour, operated by Old South Carriage Company, was making its way down Tradd Street around 3 p.m. when the horse started backing up, causing the carriage to jackknife, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. The driver and a passenger were thrown from the carriage and suffered minor injuries.
The horse wasn't injured and was taken back to a barn, Francis said.
Authorities had not determined what spooked the horse, he said.