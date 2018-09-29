Carriage horse incident on Council Street

A driver and passenger riding in a carriage in downtown Charleston were injured after their horse was spooked and they were thrown onto the road on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Charleston Animal Society/Provided

 Provided

A carriage driver and passenger were injured during an incident involving a spooked horse Saturday afternoon in downtown Charleston. 

The tour, operated by Old South Carriage Company, was making its way down Tradd Street around 3 p.m. when the horse started backing up, causing the carriage to jackknife, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. The driver and a passenger were thrown from the carriage and suffered minor injuries. 

The horse wasn't injured and was taken back to a barn, Francis said. 

Authorities had not determined what spooked the horse, he said. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.