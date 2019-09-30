Charleston police are investigating a crash that left one driver dead Monday in West Ashley.
Officers were called to the scene at 7:55 a.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Winchester Drive and Poston Road, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman.
The incident shut down all northbound traffic and all but one lane in the southbound direction on Sam Rittenberg until around 12:40 p.m., Francis said.
A Mazda Miata was traveling southbound on Sam Rittenberg when it hit a Toyota SUV that was going northbound, he said. The Mazda continued going south in the northbound lanes and was hit by a Ford F-150.
"The driver of the Mazda was pronounced deceased on scene," Francis said. "The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
The Toyota's driver was evaluated by emergency medical services and released at the scene, he said.
Further details were not available on Monday.