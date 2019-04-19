A 19-year-old driver who was one of two teens killed in an early morning wreck in Mount Pleasant this month was going an estimated 30 mph over the speed limit, authorities said.
Keith Schemm Jr. was traveling at about 70 mph south on Rifle Range Road around 2 a.m. April 7, according to the investigating officer's report released Thursday.
The posted speed limit is 40 mph.
The speeding contributed to the crash, the report said.
After striking the curb and sidewalk, the 2005 Ford SUV abruptly swerved and crossed the center line, the report said. Schemm then over-corrected, and the SUV struck a tree on the right side of the road.
Schemm, of Isle of Palms, and Elizabeth Daniel, 18, of Mount Pleasant, died at the scene.
The teens had attended Wando High School's prom in the hours before, authorities said. Daniel was a senior at Wando. Schemm was a graduate and was attending The Citadel.