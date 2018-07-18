A breath test indicated a 0 percent blood alcohol level for the driver accused of being intoxicated when his SUV fatally struck an 11-year-old Danish girl in downtown Charleston, records released Wednesday show.
Jeffrey William Wakefield’s SUV bounded onto the sidewalk and fatally struck Selma Akguel as she walked with her family July 9. The crash bolstered officials' push for tighter traffic enforcement in Charleston.
Police have hesitated to specify the type of alleged intoxication, though incident reports said "alcohol and/or drug" impairment were possible.
Wakefield insisted he had drunk only nonalcoholic beers that night, but the police accused him of remarking he had gotten "high" before getting behind the wheel.
Given to Wakefield at the Charleston County jail hours after the crash, the breath test showed no alcohol in his system, but it would not reveal evidence of drugs that could also prompt charges of driving under the influence.
Officer Blaine Morgan told the suspect, who had acknowledged taking medications prescribed to him, "there was still a chance that Mr. Wakefield had other illegal substances in his system," a police report stated.
Morgan noted a statement Wakefield reportedly made in a phone call to his father.
"There isn't anything in my blood right now," Wakefield said during the call, according to the documents. "But it might be in my system."
Police rely on blood or urine analysis to look for other intoxicants, including prescription medications. Both examinations are being done in Wakefield's case, but that testing can take weeks to complete.
Evidence of impairment can be critical in determining criminal penalties in traffic crashes.
Wakefield faces a count of felony DUI, which carries between one and 25 years in prison. His other charge, reckless homicide, comes with no minimum prison term but up to 10 years behind bars; it requires only proof that a motorist was driving with reckless disregard for others' safety.
The Charleston Police Department had initially refused to confirm the results of the breath test, arguing that such release "would interfere with the prospective law enforcement proceeding" or jeopardize Wakefield's right to a fair trial. They divulged the information Wednesday after requests from The Post and Courier.
Steve Ruemelin, an attorney for the police, said witness statements remain redacted from the incident reports because their release could interfere with the investigation. Officers are still attempting to interview a number of potential eyewitnesses and do not want to risk those accounts being influenced by the published recollections of others, he said.
Wakefield, a 30-year-old resident of Dogwood Road in West Ashley, remained in jail Wednesday.
He told police that he and a friend had visited some restaurants and bars in downtown Charleston before he set out in his Nissan Pathfinder. During the drive home, he added, his accelerator malfunctioned or his flip-flop got stuck on the pedal and he panicked, the reports stated.
The SUV first hit a parked car, traveled southward on Rutledge Avenue through the Calhoun Street intersection and hit the girl who was visiting Charleston from Middelfart, Denmark. It stopped after hitting a tree in Cannon Park.
Morgan, the police officer who would make the arrest, noted in the reports that Wakefield's eyes were red and that the driver was unstable during a field sobriety test. Wakefield's pupils were small despite the poor nighttime lighting, the officer added.
After his breath test at the Charleston County jail, Wakefield was taken to a local hospital where samples of his blood and urine were taken. Before deciding whether to allow the police to take the samples, Wakefield called his father and mentioned that something might be in his system, police said.
Wakefield eventually declined to willingly submit to the further testing, the reports stated. The police got a warrant to take the samples without his permission, they said.
At the hospital, he spoke of medications he took as needed for anxiety and back pain, including Lexapro and Percocet, the police documents stated. He was uncertain about what he had taken that day.
When the police drove him back to the jail, Wakefield was allowed to call his father again. That's when, the police alleged, he said, "I got high and killed someone tonight."