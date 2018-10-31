A 24-year-old woman who was captured on video driving erratically in downtown Charleston Tuesday night before hitting a bicycle taxi, has now been charged with drunken driving.
Dramatic video from a civilian's dashcam shows the crash and a subsequent chase by two drivers who manage to box the woman in near King and Calhoun streets, and wait for officers to arrive.
The woman was driving a Honda Pilot on Meeting Street when she appeared to try and change lanes to pass the taxi, according to information in a 911 call and in the video. Her SUV can be seen speeding up and braking abruptly, stopping just shy of hitting the slow-moving vehicle. The Honda speeds up again, tries to merge in front of the car taking the video and hits the taxi before speeding off.
According to landmarks visible in the video, the crash happened on Meeting Street between Society and George streets.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that the bicycle taxi driver did not appear to have suffered significant injuries.
Two drivers, including the one recording video, pursued the SUV and were able to stop it in near King and Calhoun, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report.
One of the drivers opened the Honda's door and took the keys out of the vehicle, according to 911 audio.
In the audio, another caller can be heard telling the woman to sit down.
"Ma'am, you better get back over there and have a seat," the caller said. "You want to have a night in jail? You better have a seat."
The caller told a dispatcher that the force of the crash caused the taxi driver to "fly up out of the pedicab."
In the 911 audio, the woman can be heard telling the caller not to yell at her and pleading with someone in the background. Later on in the recording, she can be heard saying, "I did not hit a person. ... I'm a human. Like, can we not."
After officers arrived at the scene, they conducted a field sobriety test on the woman, who told officers, "I just tried to merge into a lane that was straight or not straight," according to the incident report.
Her eyes were glassy and an odor of alcohol was coming off her body, the report stated.
A breath test later showed her blood alcohol content to be 0.24 percent — three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
The woman, who is a Charleston resident, told an officer that she had two "normal people" glasses of wine. She later told an officer that she had consumed three glasses.
Her driver's license was confiscated and suspended. She faces one count of first DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 or greater, a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine or imprisonment between 30 and 90 days.
A small plastic baggie with white powder inside was found inside the woman's wallet while she was being booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Officers are having the powder tested.
The taxi driver worked for Charleston Bike Taxi. An update on the taxi driver's condition was not available on Wednesday.