A man accused of being intoxicated when his SUV struck and killed an 11-year-old Danish girl in downtown Charleston in July had fentanyl in his system, according to a report released Wednesday.

Toxicology tests of 31-year-old Jeffrey William Wakefield's blood found 2.7 nanograms per milliliter of the synthetic opioid in his system following the July 9 wreck, according to a State Law Enforcement Division laboratory report.

His blood also tested positive for Benadryl and the substance Kratom, which is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a plant that's consumed for "its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute."

Wakefield had no alcohol in his system, according to the toxicology report.

Police had previously confirmed that Wakefield's breath test indicated a 0 percent blood alcohol level but avoided specifying his type of alleged intoxication when they charged him with one count each of felony DUI and reckless homicide. Incident reports said “alcohol and/or drug” impairment were possible.

He remained jailed Wednesday on the pending charges.

After the crash, Wakefield, of Dogwood Road in West Ashley, insisted he had consumed only nonalcoholic beers while out with a friend downtown that night.

He initially blamed a faulty accelerator or a jammed flip-flop for the wreck. Police alleged he later remarked in a phone conversation to his father that he had gotten "high," according to a police report.

Police said Wakefield’s Nissan Pathfinder first struck a parked car on Rutledge Avenue and then traveled south through the Calhoun Street intersection.

The SUV careened onto the sidewalk at Cannon Park and hit Selma Olivia Akguel as she walked with her family during their visit from Middelfart, Denmark. The Pathfinder stopped after hitting a tree.