Government in the 10 largest SC towns, cities

Town and cities in South Carolina use three different forms of government, which give mayors and city or town councils various levels of authority, particularly over hiring and firing. The options are mayor-council, in which the mayor has strong executive authority and can hire and fire just about anyone except court officials; council, where the council has all the power; and council-manager, where a manager is the chief executive and has specific powers set by the state.

“The strong mayor form is the most used across the state, but the vast majority of those are in municipalities with populations under 1,000," Scott Slatton of the Municipal Association of South Carolina said.

Here are the types of government used by South Carolina's 10 largest towns and cities: