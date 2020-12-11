Drainage tunnel nears approval, MUSC says, as system plans wide-ranging flood mitigation

A key mitigation project aimed at bailing out Charleston's medical district during major flooding events is headed for approval, and it's just one of the strategies the Medical University of South Carolina says it's employing in the face of frequent tidal events.

The MUSC Board of Trustees will need to approve an easement to build a drop-shaft tunnel along Ehrhardt Street that will connect with a larger drainage system that flows into the Ashley River. The state-backed hospital system is working with the city of Charleston to finalize the language.

Even if MUSC's board greenlights the easement as soon as the next board meeting in February, the project likely won't break ground any earlier than the fall of 2021, said Matt Fountain, Charleston’s director of stormwater management.

And the funding source for the project is still undecided; a grant application for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds is due next week. The construction costs of the tunnel are $12 million, and there are additional costs for design and engineering, Fountain said.

Meantime, hospital officials told its board Friday morning the major drainage project is just one MUSC is engaged in to reduce flooding. Funding remains uncertain for some of the proposals.

Flood planning in the medical district is naturally shared by the institutions that call the few square blocks downtown home. Roper Hospital, one of the four hospitals in the Roper St. Francis system, and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center are also situated inside the 80-acre Medical Mile.

Brad Taylor, chief facilities officer, told the MUSC board of trustees on Friday several strategies make up MUSC's efforts to draw water away from the hospital's campus.

Trees, which can consume 100 gallons of water each day, have been planted. The stormwater drainage system has been cleaned of debris. The hospital district's greenway, which is still under development, includes permeable pavement that can retain water. Utilities have been raised above flood level, and more are in the process of being elevated. Flood gates are installed, and a grant is in place to fund more.

And when the hospital's new College of Pharmacy is built, there will be stormwater storage tanks below ground that can retain some of the water.

"If it's going to flood, let's control the flooding in an area that's not hazardous, not in use on the campus," Taylor said. "We're creating areas for that surge to go into."

Taylor said these kinds of additions will be "the standard of construction" for all new buildings on campus.

MUSC is also looking to connect its buildings above ground. A long walkway is planned that follows Doughty Street and connects with Ashley River Tower.

Because all three institutions, as well as the city of Charleston, have a stake in mitigating downtown flooding, the question of who should pay for projects has been tricky at times, said Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health.

In the case of the Ehrhardt drainage tunnel, for instance, the three hospitals and the city requested money from Gov. Henry McMaster. It was even included in the governor's budget, at one point, before COVID-19 struck.

Original plans developed by the three institutions called for the Ehrhardt tunnel to have already begun construction, in August of this year.

Cole told trustees he has pushed hard to bring flooding mitigation projects to fruition as quickly as possible, but finding the needed dollars has, at times, been a frustrating endeavor.

"We have to have three separate, isolated teams in place that become isolated in a storm in terms of patient care. That's in no way ideal," he said.

Moving patients, blood and other key supplies around the campus becomes a challenge, Cole added.

By 2045, the Charleston peninsula could be seeing 180 tidal floods each year, compared with 11 per year in 2014, according to a national assessment of climate change impacts conducted in 2018.

Leaving the flood-prone medical district is not under serious consideration, meanwhile, given MUSC has said the cost of moving its campus of about 100 buildings would be at least $3.5 billion.