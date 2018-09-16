LONG CREEK, N.C. — Early morning Sunday at Barbara Zawacki's trailer, floodwater started coming up through the floor. She looked out the window.
In the community of dozens of mobile homes near Long Creek in Pender County, a North Carolina area walloped by Florence’s torrential rain, the swale outside Zawacki's home, where she saw grass the night before, was now covered in a dark puddle. The water was rising toward her front door.
"It was just increasing rapidly," said Zawacki, 61.
Florence continued pummeling North Carolina on Sunday, drenching large areas of the state with record rainfall and threatening deadly flooding. By 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm had killed at least 10 people in North Carolina and six others in South Carolina. Wilmington, a city of 120,000 where Florence made landfall two days earlier, was cut off by flood and debris-blocked roads.
Some 30 miles northwest from Wilmington, hundreds of residents near Long Creek awoke to find their neighborhood nearly completely inundated with a deluge that looked as high as 10 feet in some areas.
The floodwater swallowed trailers, poured through busted windows of abandoned houses and rose above the cabs of pickup trucks. The sign for the neighborhood’s main street, Woodpecker Parkway, barely peeked above water level.
Many climbed to their roofs to escape. Zawacki called 911. A volunteer crew of more than 30 emergency responders from Indiana and Texas, tapped by the local emergency operations center, showed up in trucks lugging skiffs and inflatable rescue boats.
They took more than 60 trips into the flooding Sunday morning and afternoon, rescuing dozens of families carrying their pets and trash bags filled with clothes.
As the storm conditions worsened around 1 p.m., the rescued sat in the rain before a county school bus transported about 50 people to a local emergency shelter at an elementary school.
Mary Lou Woll, 76, said she didn’t have anywhere else to go. Her adult son stayed behind at their single-story house, which hadn’t flooded.
“But I was afraid they’d stop boating, and I’d be left there,” she said.
Christopher Woll, 38, hugged his mom and helped a crew load her in a wheelchair onto an airboat captained by Ray Hodge, 45, from Texas. The son clutched a red umbrella to his face, with a look of concern, as the boat pulled away.
No one could pinpoint the source of the flooding or why it came so suddenly, but the area is just south of Long Creek and flanks the Northeast Cape Fear River. Some were concerned that a large ditch at a nearby blueberry farm had filled with rainwater and overflowed.
By noon, the water hadn’t risen into Jim Rosario’s trailer, more elevated above ground than others. “But it’s probably coming,” Rosario, 70, thought, before a boat picked him up along with his four family members and eight dogs.
Before the flooding, the area had made it through the weekend largely unscathed. Then came Saturday night’s heavy winds. Cellphones blared overnight with frequent tornado warnings. One woman hid in a closet in her trailer all night. Carolyn Smith, 44, said she couldn’t sleep.
“I was having a rough night,” she said.
The winds passed without a tornado. But it rained overnight. Then came the flooding.
Dale Murray, a 50-year-old homebuilder, woke up around 3:30 a.m. to find the water had risen to 2 feet on his lot. By the afternoon, it rose to waist high in his trailer. He tried to wait it out. The water swelled above his Yamaha and Honda motorcycles, totaling them. Then it consumed his Pontiac G6.
Rescue crews picked him up past 2 p.m. Sunday, before packing up their boats and shipping off for the day. He was one of the neighborhood’s last holdouts.
“Luckily, everything is rebuildable,” he said. “But you can’t ever get a life back.”