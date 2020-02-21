Dozens of trees cleared on scenic SC Highway 61 to make way for 1,000-home development

Dozens of trees have been bulldozed along scenic S.C. Highway 61 as developers make way for a 1,000-home development west of the Ashley River.

Dorchester County residents and conservationists are frustrated over what appears to be a lack of regional planning that they say would've helped prevent disruption to the character of the historic Ashley River corridor, one of the state's most iconic areas.

"The first word that comes to mind is 'angry,'" said Sue Wehman, a Dorchester County resident who lives just off Ashley River Road.

Johnson Development Associates Inc. recently cleared land along Highway 61, just south of Bacons Bridge Road, for a 30-foot easement for a new sewer and water line to serve the incoming subdivision on the Watson Hill tract, as permitted under North Charleston's zoning.

Years ago, individuals concerned about conserving the scene helped create an overlay district in Dorchester County, where the new development is taking place. The county's rules require that sewer pipes be bored underground to save the trees.

North Charleston's rules aren't as strict.

While the company isn't breaking any ordinances or rules, Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars called the event disappointing, especially after the state Department of Transportation revised tree-cutting plans to impact zero trees in its effort to improve the safety of the highway.

“I’ve never supported North Charleston being across that river and this is why," he said. “North Charleston does some things well. This is just a place that I’ve been very disappointed. This is something that shouldn’t have happened. There’s a lot of people that don’t think they have any business expanding on that side of the river.”

The event comes after years of tension and lawsuits between North Charleston and other municipalities and community organizations over North Charleston’s decision to leap the Ashley River, across from its traditional city limits, and annex thousands of acres in the historic area.

Bordered by such historic sites as Drayton Hall, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and Middleton Place, Ashley River Road runs beneath the shade of massive oaks and large canopy trees.

The trees recently taken were pine, which grow quickly and can snap during major storms. But conservation groups argue that all of the trees work together to make up the historic character of the area.

All of the sites must be preserved in context, said Tracey Todd, president of Middleton Place Foundation, which operates the 18th-century plantation in the corridor.

"The visit for someone coming out to Middleton Place begins on the road," he said. "Preserving the context of their surroundings is so important to the overall experience. It's what makes coming to the Ashley River sites special."

Conservation groups hope mitigation efforts are being considered.

If North Charleston wants to be a player on the west side of the river, the city needs to create new zoning rules to ensure the corridor is protected, said Jason Crowley, communities and transportation program director for the Coastal Conservation League.

He said the city should take the lead on mitigating damages, which could include planting new trees.

“If this is standard, then the standards need to change," Crowley said.

North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said the city is reviewing the issue carefully.

"Impacting the tree canopy along Highway 61 was never the intent or the spirit of the development agreement," he said. "We intend to meet with the developer, along with local conservation groups to find appropriate mitigation."

Johnson Development is open to replacing trees that were removed, said Hunter Dawkins, director of development for the Natural Resources Division at Johnson Co.

Dawkins said he wasn't aware of exactly how many trees had been cut, but the planned 30-foot-wide easement is halfway completed.

He added, the contractor has stopped cutting so company leaders could talk with conservation groups and concerned residents.

"We understand the concerns and sensitivity of the area," he said. "We look forward to seeing if there is a way to make this thing look better in the end."