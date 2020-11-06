Dozens of Charleston area teachers resign amid pandemic. Advocates fear more will follow.

South Carolina’s teacher shortage crisis loomed large even before the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.

But as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and educators struggle to adjust to the demands of returning to the classroom, the problem is compounding as some teachers have simply decided to resign.

More than 50 teachers in the tri-county area have quit since schools reopened in early September, a Post and Courier analysis found.

For some, the risk of returning to the classroom face-to-face and unknowingly spreading the virus to vulnerable family members is what triggered their departure.

Others fear their own health and safety would be compromised.

“There are some teachers walking away because they’re literally having to choose between their lives and their livelihood,” said Patrick Kelly, director of governmental affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

In Charleston County, 29 teachers submitted resignations between Sept. 1 and Oct. 21. That’s up from the 11 teacher resignations the district saw during the same period last school year.

It’s a similar story across neighboring school districts.

In Dorchester District 2, 12 teachers have resigned and two retired between Sept. 1 and Oct. 21. Last year, seven teachers resigned and two retired within the first two months of school.

Last school year, one Berkeley County teacher resigned within the first two months of school. This fall, 11 educators have resigned, according to district spokeswoman Katie Tanner. Six specifically cited COVID-19 as their reason for leaving.

During the same time period, the district hired 17 new teachers, Tanner said.

In a statement, Tanner said the district "recognizes the hardships presented by the pandemic but is committed to delivering in person education to our students while supporting our teachers and staff through safety protocols and medical accommodations."

"The district is grateful to its employees for delivering our mission during these critical times," she added.

The S.C. Department of Education does not track monthly teacher resignations across the state's 81 school districts, said spokesman Ryan Brown.

"We were already in a dire situation as a state and a country as it relates to people going into the education profession and staying in the education profession," he said. "So anytime there’s a situation where that’s exacerbated ... is a big concern."

Ripples to other districts

Twenty-nine resignations in a Charleston County School District that employs more than 3,000 educators might not sound like they would have a big impact, Kelly said, "but when you start extrapolating numbers like that out across our state, you’re going to be looking at hundreds of teachers.”

When educators abruptly leave mid-year, school districts often will place a long-term substitute to cover a class. In other instances, they’ll divide students up and place them with new teachers.

Neither options are good alternatives, Kelly said.

“If teachers walk away … students this year suffer. And students don’t get 'do-overs.' You only get to do first grade once. You only get the second grade experience one time,” Kelly said. “We’re talking about a generational echo effect if we don’t do right by our teachers this year.”

More than 6,500 South Carolina teachers have left the classroom on average each year since 2015, according to an analysis by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement.

The agency reported that school districts across the Palmetto State reported a total of 555 classroom teacher vacancies at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Sherry East, President of the S.C. Education Association, said she's received calls or emails every week from teachers on the brink of resigning.

She knows several veteran teachers who opted to retire early instead of return to the classroom during the pandemic.

"That is a huge red flag. Alarm bells are going off in my head about this," East said, referring to the 52 teachers who've quit in the tri-county area.

The issue isn't just limited to South Carolina. According to a nationwide survey of educators by the National Education Association, 28 percent said the pandemic has made them more likely to retire early or leave the profession entirely.

"Now that COVID is here, it’s more about life or death and safety," East said. "They’re just not sure if it’s worth staying in the classroom."

Eyes looked to the Statehouse

Teacher morale across the state was already at a low when schools first reopened this fall.

Not much has changed since then, Kelly said. Educators are still facing massive burnout, stress and anxiety triggered by the demands of teaching during a pandemic.

In September, hundreds of teachers across the state took one day off of work to advocate for better labor conditions and more education funding.

At the center of the walkout was the issue of teachers’ annual salary bump.

In the spring, the Legislature passed a measure that temporarily halted these annual pay raises, citing concerns of an economic freefall caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers failed to pass a budget in September that included the annual pay increases teachers were hoping for.

"That was a gut punch to what was already low morale," Kelly said.

In addition to the dozens of tri-county teachers who have resigned this school year, more than 100 others have been approved for long-term employment leave.

Leanna Rossi Potter, president of the Charleston County Education Association, said she expects many teachers who are out on extended leave to resign once their leave is up.

"They’re kind of waiting it out and seeing what the virus does and then making a decision then," she said.

It's been a hard year for teachers, she said. But as 5,000 more Charleston County students return to the classroom next week, she fears more educators are nearing their breaking point.