Dozens of Charleston area pastors denounce sin of racism during prayer walk downtown

It began at a downtown Charleston church that once used religion to oppress enslaved Africans.
It then traveled to a site where black men, women and children were sold.
It ended at a church where African Americans worship God through the lens of their creative culture and oppressive experiences.
Dozens of Lowcountry faith leaders walked throughout the Charleston peninsula Thursday, stopping to pray and denounce racism at structures that serve as reminders of the ugly sin that still stains the Holy City.
"We must begin to acknowledge and call these things as they are," said the Rev. Kylon Middleton, as he prayed with more than 50 clergy persons standing at downtown Charleston's Four Corners of Law.
Spiritual leaders from various denominations participated in the prayer walk, which included black and white, male and female believers.
The event comes on the heels of Charleston area protests honoring George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Several area protests involved confrontations between police and residents after law enforcement showed up in riot gear and military-style equipment.
Faith leaders wanted to demonstrate unity and call on God to instill peace in the city and change the hearts of people with prejudiced views.
"We know society's got to change, but until the hearts of people change, they're not going to change their behavior," said Pastor Joe Warring, who organized the event.
During the 2-mile trek, the group sang Gospel songs, such as "Lord Prepare Me to be a Sanctuary" and "Amazing Grace." A sign of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, clergy persons wore face masks that accompanied their white collars.
Tourists on carriage tours held up phones to capture images of the crowd.
Police presence was light, save for one officer and Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds, who joined the group of Christians midway through the journey.
The group stopped at historic landmarks: Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, Old Slave Mart Museum, Four Corners of Law, and the Confederate Museum.
The pastors wanted intentionally recognize these places as raw focal points of historical sin, hoping to pray against "lingering strongholds" and cry out for healing.
Standing in front of the former slave mart, a museum staff member briefly shared the site's history, which involved the selling of enslaved people.
The Rev. Leonard Griffin then prayed for God's forgiveness upon Charleston, and the nation, for their discriminatory and unjust practices.
"Your word teaches us to pursue justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with you," Griffin said. "Forgive us for the disunity that divides us. Meld and mold our hearts together with a chord of love."
Griffin is the pastor of Morris Street Baptist, which was founded by freed blacks who formerly worshipped as enslaved people at the predominately white First Baptist.
White pastors called attention to their own privilege.
The Rev. Daniel Schuman, who pastors Sullivan's Island Baptist Church, said he grew up Jewish and his parents taught him to care for all people. He said he thought he was guiltless. But the biblical Book of Daniel, chapter nine, notes there's guilt in not speaking up against injustice, Schuman said.
"Forgive me, God," he said. "Forgive me for not speaking up, Lord."
He encouraged others to use their platform to bring about change.
"I'm so glad we have this opportunity to speak up and say there are things going on that are wrong in our justice system that need to be changed," he said.
The event's organizer said the group intentionally did not invite elected officials in attempt to avoid political speech.
"That's a distraction to the Gospel in the context of where we are," Waring said. "If someone asks a question, it's about Jesus. ... Jesus is the answer."
African American pastors, many whom come from a long tradition of using houses of worship as focal points for political change, noted the interconnectedness of religion and politics.
Middleton, who is also running for the District 6 Charleston County Council seat, said for him, everything is political.
"I don't have the luxury of allowing politicians to continue these type of things that have been oppressing, marginalizing and discriminating our people," he said.
Middleton said the city of Charleston has to do more than issue an apology for slavery, a decision that narrowly passed in 2018. The fact the decision was debated at all was shocking, Middleton said.
"I couldn't believe what I was hearing," he said, recalling the moment.
Middleton said the city has to do more to address issues impacting the black community, such as gentrification.
"Why are we still living in a gentrified city," he said.
Walkers ended their event at Emanuel AME, participating in a previously scheduled memorial for George Floyd.
The church is where nine black people were killed almost five years ago by a white man looking to start a race war.
Its pastor, the Rev. Eric Manning, had joined his colleagues at the beginning of the walk for a word of prayer.
Manning, who noted the grey hair in his goatee, said current demonstrations being held in honor of Floyd are youth-led, and he encouraged older pastors to offer guidance but stand aside.