As the nation continues to grapple with devastation in the aftermath of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, dozens gathered Monday in Charleston to honor the dead and call for political action.

Local and state lawmakers converged on Marion Square downtown and addressed about three dozen attendees, pointing to legislative inaction in Columbia and Washington to address gun violence.

"It's good to keep these families, these victims in our thoughts and prayers. It's good we lift them up in prayer and remember them in this trying time," U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham said at the event. "It's also good to remember thoughts and prayers are not enough."

It should be telling enough, the Charleston Democrat added, that it's not uncommon for conversations among families and their loved ones to center on fear of venturing into crowded public spaces. "Because you don't know what's going to happen."

On Saturday, a gunman who authorities said harbored racist and white nationalist views and had authored an anti-immigrant screed targeting Hispanics, walked into an El Paso, Walmart that was bustling with back-to-school shoppers. At least 22 people were killed. In the early morning hours the following day, a gunman in Dayton carried out an attack at a popular nightspot, killing at least nine. In both massacres, dozens more were seriously injured.

+10 Emanuel AME church, shooting survivors form bonds with other traumatized houses of worship Emanuel AME Church and other houses of worship traumatized by mass shootings are reaching out to offer lessons learned and shoulders to lean on.

The suspected shooter in the Texas shooting, a 21-year-old white man, may face federal hate crime charges. The suspected shooter in the Ohio shooting, a 24-year-old white man, was killed by police at the scene.

"It just seems like it comes in succession: one after another, after another, after another," Cunningham said. "And of course our hearts are still heavy as we're still healing from what happened just down the street at Mother Emanuel," he added, referring to the 2015 mass shooting at the AME church.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, chastised the stalling of a bill filed last session in the Legislature that would effectively ban the sale and possession of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines by civilians. The bill was last referred to the Committee on Judiciary.

"The use of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines make it impossible for the innocent to flee and outrun the speed and forces of these military-style weapons," Gilliard said in a statement ahead of the rally.

Officials on Monday also emphasized the failure of legislation to make it out of committee last session in Congress. It would have bolstered required background checks for firearm purchases and close the so-called Charleston loophole. The lawmakers pointed to the House of Representatives passing legislation that was hailed as the most sweeping gun control legislation in decades. The bill has yet to make it to the Senate floor.

State and federal authorities have contended it's this loophole that allowed a self-avowed white supremacist to buy a gun in 2015 which he used to kill nine black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church.

"Ladies and gentlemen, these are the types of events I don't like to come to, trust me," Gilliard said. "Far too many times when these events happen, we go back to business as usual. We go to church, we sing, we hold hands, we pray, we march ... and nothing happens."

Soon after the news of the Dayton shooting, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he reached out to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, with whom he's acquainted, to offer support and condolences.

"It brings up memories here in Charleston we experienced just four years ago down the street at Mother Emanuel Church," he said. "Just senseless, senseless, crazy gun violence and the taking of precious human life."