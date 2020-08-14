Dozen arrests announced Friday in May protests in Columbia following Floyd's death

COLUMBIA — A dozen more people have been charged in connection with late May protests in downtown Columbia that left several police officers hurt and damaged businesses and police cars.

Friday's announcement by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook brings to 95 the total number of people who have been arrested on charges including inciting a riot, vandalism, burglary and assault.

Details on many of the arrests were not released. The protests came a week after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Among the latest wave of those facing charges stemming from the May 30 and 31 unrest is Ali Smalls, 32, who was out on $150,000 bail in Berkeley County and awaits trial on charges of murder, robbery and being an accessory after the fact in an earlier unrelated case, Lott said on Friday.

“Included in his bond was house arrest. His house is not the streets of Columbia,” Lott said while pointing to a surveillance photograph of a person he identified as Smalls pushing down a police barricade and hurling a water bottle at officers.

An unidentified man is also wanted for questioning related to the destruction of surveillance cameras and spray painting in a parking garage, Lott said on Friday. Authorities released his photo along with other people of interest, calling on the public for help. Police didn't give the man's name.

Authorities said the others match descriptions of people being sought for spraying a chemical agent on police and attacking a downtown Columbia merchant.

“That weekend we saw things that we had never before in Columbia and hope we never see it again," Lott told reporters at the sheriff department’s headquarters, where he was joined by Holbrook. "Chief Holbrook and I have been cops a long time and that was our first episode of just watching criminals riot, and that's what we had."

While many of the those arrested came from the Columbia area, authorities said they are widening their scope beyond the Capital City for leads.

“I think it speaks to some of those outside agitators and people that had clear intent on damaging property and injuring folks,” Holbrook said. “We’re a state capital, we’re very progressive, inclusive community and we’re used to people protesting, expressing themselves. No matter what, we’re there to protect those who choose to peacefully express themselves, and we will always continue to do that.”

The sheriff described scenes of chaos and destruction that spread into the early morning hours of May 31, where a liquor store, fireworks stand, home décor shop and jewelry store were vandalized.

“Our business community in The Vista they were shaken, without question,” Holbrook said.

The Vista is a popular merchant and entertainment venue just blocks away from the S.C. Statehouse.

Lott showed reporters surveillance footage of a blonde woman tossing a water bottle into a row of police officers headed into The Vista. A 20-year-old Columbia woman has been charged in the incident, one of three people arrested on the strength of tips from the public, authorities said.

An Orangeburg juvenile who Lott said was involved in the violent attack of a store manager received a 60-day suspended sentence after 30 days of house arrest.

“We’re not over. We’ve still got more that we need to apprehend,” Lott said.

Richland County’s top law enforcement officials said after the burst of riots, street demonstrations remained largely peaceful. Lott and Holbrook support people’s right to assemble, and said they would defend those do so.

“We have protests. Peaceful protests go on, but criminal rioting is just not going to be tolerated in Columbia and in Richland County,” Lott said. “We’re not going to let people come into Columbia and riot and tear buildings down and hurt people.”