COLUMBIA — The newest charter school in the Columbia area has found its home.

The plan for the Clear Dot Charter School started last fall aiming to draw students from Richland and Lexington counties whose parents commute to downtown Columbia.

In August, the school kicks off its first year with about 200 students from kindergarten through sixth grade near the city's fast-growing Cottontown neighborhood.

“Getting a school up and running in a year is a pretty hard task,” Clear Dot Principal Lindsey Ott said. “But here we are.”

Clear Dot was originally going to use a building on the site of an old Cadillac dealership. But the location raised eyebrows of nearby retailers, who wanted to school to find a different location to avoid a spike in car traffic and a halt to alcohol sales at nearby restaurants.

In March, the school found a location on Marion Street across from the No Name Deli, sandwiched by Cottontown and the Robert Mills Historic District.

Clear Dot is one of 17 charter schools sponsored by Erskine College in Due West. Overall, Richland and Lexington counties have nine charter schools.

The school's main focus is a "global competency" curriculum, which tests students’ understanding of other cultures, said Kendall Artusi with Florida-based education service provider Academica, which is working with Clear Dot.

“It teaches kids about the world commons, which are things like the air you share, the ocean you share ... teaching kids about organic farming,” Artusi said. “And we’re going to have a full-fledged recycling program.”

Student-grown crops will be used for the school’s culinary program or distributed among students’ families. Another garden, a “serenity garden,” is meant to foster mindfulness and ways to deal with stress or anger.

The school didn’t raise the same concerns on Marion Street that it did when people thought it would hit North Main Street. Clear Dot's charter even includes a list of area businesses that have given them positive feedback, some of which the school may partner with for family nights, Artusi said.

Like other charter schools, Clear Dot does not charge tuition and must adhere to basic state standards.

“You learn the same curriculum that you would in any other public school, but you use that information to think about how you impact yourself and your community,” Ott said.

Adding a school will add traffic, especially off a busy thoroughfare like Columbia's Elmwood Avenue. Edward Dooley, a security guard for the No Name Deli, thinks a school bringing kids and parents to the neighborhood would be good for area businesses.

“It’s got its perks,” Dooley said. “You can drop your kid off and go have lunch, or you can bring your kid over here.”