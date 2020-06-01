Downtown Charleston restaurant owners claim city allowed Saturday night chaos to flourish

As downtown Charleston restaurants on Monday afternoon prepared to cut off service in compliance with the city’s curfew for the second night in a row, anger over the Charleston Police Department’s perceived failure to protect restaurants and their patrons continued to rumble through the local hospitality sector.

Owners of bars and restaurants along King Street accuse the Charleston Police Department of ignoring their pleas for help on Saturday night as vandals smashed windows and menaced guests with guns. They claim police officers weren’t visible north of Calhoun Street prior to 10 p.m., despite their repeated 911 calls.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds defended his officers on Monday. Citing his experience with riots from his time as a police officer in Baltimore, he said there were "hundreds" of calls Saturday night and officers focused on lifesaving issues.

"I'm not saying that any of those were more or less important," Reynolds said. "We generally knew what was going on and we were not able to get to every one of those calls. We had a lot of other things and we had to prioritize."

By rough order of priority, the city focused on saving lives; going to where the greatest threats were; making sure the city didn't burn down and "pushing" protesters around to keep them on the move and "end the carnage."

"When you have a riot, it's not as easy as it sounds," Reynolds said.

Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road, which operates four restaurants on upper King Street, on Sunday morning confronted Mayor John Tecklenburg near Marion Square.

Characterizing the city’s response as a “complete and utter failure,” Palmer pointed out he was still waiting for someone to be dispatched in connection with the four 911 calls he’d placed more than 12 hours ago.

“I am a good citizen, and when I needed the city, you were nowhere,” he said in an exchange captured by radio station WSC. “I had men with guns coming into my restaurant, and no one showed up. No one. … Where were the police?”

Restaurant owners’ sense of abandonment was compounded by the feeling that they’ve already this year made significant financial sacrifices on behalf of their community.

While expressing wholehearted support for peaceful protests, Estadio owner Max Kuller on Sunday said, “The pandemic has been a once-in-a-lifetime kind of catastrophe, but one thing I notice is restaurants once again seem to be on the front lines of damage and devastation. It doesn’t seem deserved.”

Reynolds said restaurant owners are entitled to their feelings, but he doesn't share them. "I don't feel we failed them, I think we did a whole lot of good for the city," Reynolds said.

Police had an incident action plan in place and a roll call at noon Saturday. They anticipated Saturday to be a "dry run" for officers so they would be prepared to help other cities with riots in the coming days.

Ultimately, it was Charleston that received downtown reinforcements from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Tecklenburg said he supports Reynolds' decisions.

"I was there while they were being made, with the resources that we had," Tecklenburg said, who was on the phone with the governor's office seeking assistance. "He had to be strategic and he was. I feel like, at the end of the day, we were blessed there was no serious injury or loss of life. Charleston didn't burn to the ground."

Craig Nelson, owner of Proof, was dumbfounded on Saturday night by the lack of police intervention in a scene he likened to a war zone.

“Every time a police cruiser came to our block, we thought we were rescued,” Nelson said, recalling that the crowd would start to disperse at the sight of the vehicle. But as soon as the cruiser rolled on toward its destination, “The destruction would begin again.”

Brian “Heavy” Nichauls provides security to multiple downtown restaurants, but was stationed at Monza’s takeout table on Saturday night when he heard looters break windows at the Hotel Bennett across the street.

Monza’s owners had arranged for its employees to take active shooter training after a former Virginia’s on King dishwasher in 2017 returned to the restaurant and killed its chef; in keeping with its principles, Nichauls hurried customers indoors, lowered the curtains and shut off the lights.

Nichauls knew it was up to him to make sure everyone made it out the back door safely, in part, because he didn’t see many police officers around to help.

Having spent the past decade sizing up crowds professionally, he estimated there were “maybe a dozen undercovers walking inside the protesters; maybe several dozen (officers); but at that point, you’re talking about 1,000 people. They were way undermanned and under-equipped.”

And not every bar and restaurant in the area had the advantages of an on-premise security guard and workers schooled in violent threats. In Nichauls’ opinion, most downtown Charleston restaurants depend entirely on the city to manage dangerous situations: Their employees aren’t accustomed to fending for themselves.

“When someone’s way outside their scope of knowledge, you see with Halls what happens,” he said, referring to the Halls Chophouse employee who on Saturday night fired warning shots in the air. “I understand you feel lives are going to be lost, but you have the potential of a gun battle.”

A number of downtown restaurant owners have spray painted encouraging messages to the boards protecting their restaurants from further damage. Uncork Charleston owner Schneider has decided to call out Mayor John Tecklenburg on his.

One of his boards reads: "To the mayor, Lack of leadership is your downfall! I personally hold you responsible! Resign"

Schneider didn't mince words on Monday morning, as he waited in the wine bar for police and fire marshals to come survey the damage, with an unloaded gun not far out of reach.

"He should have notified shop owners and residents that there was an issue," Schneider said. "They failed to protect us and the ramifications for all this falls on the mayor's shoulders."

Schneider estimated he lost about $75,000 due to the damage to windows, furniture and equipment, about $1,500 in food that will go bad and about $10,000 in stolen wine.

Some restaurant owners have struggled to convey their intense disappointment in the city's response without appearing to minimize the precipitating incident for the protests, or the racism it represents.

167 Raw on Monday took down an Instagram post chronicling its Saturday night experience after being roundly criticized for describing it as “one of the most despicable acts of mindless violence our city has seen in modern times,” just five years after the Emanuel AME Church shooting.

Representatives of the King Street restaurant did not return a message seeking comment, but they claimed in the post to have made three calls to 911 and appealed to three different police cruisers. “No police ever arrived and cruisers we pleaded with in person simply drove away,” they wrote, concluding, "Get it together, Charleston: Your efforts were too little too late."

Tecklenburg said he isn't planning to resign and will work with people whether they are upset with him or not: "We have to show that Charleston can be a safe place again after the event that occurred Saturday night," he said.

Nate Thurston on Monday was using a drill to pull the sheets of plywood off the windows to Millers All Day. The lower King Street restaurant, unlike other Charleston restaurants, remained unbroken. But he is still upset.

“The frustration for restaurants is the lack of response from 911 calls,” Thurston said. “We understand standing down for protesting, but not standing down for criminal acts.”

He continued, “A lot of us are teetering on the edge now. We lost sales to COVID. We had to spend $650 on security to protect our building. Optimism for the future is not good for us.”

Yet Reynolds sees a positive trajectory for law enforcement: He said rioters on Saturday were "very strategic" but Sunday's curfew contributed to a strikingly different outcome. He said police also became familiar with the people involved in riots and how they communicated about future gatherings.

Road blocks were set up Sunday night, which landed arrests for a group of people driving over the Ashley River bridge with a "bag full of handguns."

As of 7 a.m. Monday, police had made 62 arrests related to the riots — 42 of those arrests were for disobeying lawful orders and five were for violating the curfew.

During an emergency City Council meeting Monday afternoon, Tecklenburg described the makeup of the first 10 people arrested Saturday as a mix of people mostly from the tri-county area, one from Charleston and one from New York.

Thomas Novelly and Dave Infante contributed to this report.