Downtown Charleston protesters decry continued troubles in Breonna Taylor case

Dozens of protesters took to the streets in downtown Charleston on Wednesday night to voice their anger at the outcome of a grand jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Ky.

A Black Lives Matter group gathered near the fountain in Marion Square about 8:30 p.m., chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

Though they were loud and impassioned, the protesters were peaceful, even as a sheriff's helicopter hovered overhead and Charleston police stood at the ready. No one had been arrested as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"It's really important for people to be out here," said Stella Williams, 32, of Charleston. "I'm happy to see Charleston hasn't turned down since George Floyd. In Charleston, we definitely haven't slept."

She said it was important to keep the momentum going and participate in civil disobedience to keep the message of discontent flowing.

Protesters said the officer accused in Taylor’s death wasn’t charged with murder, but rather was charged with endangering her white neighbors.

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.

Taylor was a Black emergency medical worker in Louisville, who was shot numerous times by White officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found.

Amid the protest in Charleston, a police vehicle struck a motorcyclist driving along Meeting Street. It was unclear if the motorcyclist was part of the rally.

Protesters plan another action Thursday in front of Mark Peper's law firm. He's an attorney who pressed for arrests of two teens charged with assaulting video journalist Quintin Washington last week.

The protesters marched around the Charleston City Market, then to Meeting Street and back to Marion Square.

Hecklers from balconies shouted for protesters to get jobs.

As they marched, protesters with a bullhorn shouted about how Taylor didn’t get justice on Wednesday.

“I grew up White and had to face my own privilege," said protester Erin Leach, 37, of Charleston. "If White women were being shot and killed in their own beds, maybe White people would actually wake up.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.