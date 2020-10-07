Downtown Charleston lawyer charged with pointing gun at police corps cadet

Charleston police arrested a downtown Charleston attorney on Wednesday afternoon, charging him with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the Charleston County sheriff jail's website.

Charleston police arrested Jason Taylor, 42, on a warrant Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's website.

The charge is a felony in South Carolina.

About 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a Charleston police officer and a Charleston police corps cadet responded to a complaint of loud music playing on Carolina Street, according to a police incident report.

The cadet was taking part in a ride-along with the officer, the incident report says.

While they were walking on Carolina Street, the cadet said he saw Taylor standing in his driveway at 14 Carolina street pointing a gun at him. Taylor told the cadet to get off of his property.

Taylor put his handgun on his porch after the officer identified the cadet, the report says.

Taylor is White and the cadet is Black, according to the report.

Taylor, a criminal defense and civil attorney, ran unsuccessfully for City Council last year, looking to represent residents in Wagener Terrace and West Side neighborhoods on the peninsula. He ran against the former, long-serving Councilman James Lewis and current Councilman Jason Sakran.

The incident report says both the officer and the cadet were standing on the sidewalk, either at the front of the porch or in front of the driveway at the time. The report says the officer's body camera footage supports the arrest, but Charleston police on Wednesday evening declined to provide the body camera footage.

Taylor was booked into the county jail in North Charleston at 3:07 p.m., sheriff's records show.

A phone call to Taylor went straight to voicemail Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor's City Council campaign was marked by a dark money mailer with an old mug shot on it and information about an old DUI charge in Mount Pleasant.

In September 2019, a portion of Broad Street was shut down as investigators in hazmat suits entered and exited his law office after they received a call for a white powder delivery. Charleston police initially investigated the incident, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now in charge of the case.

"It remains an open and active investigation," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Wednesday.