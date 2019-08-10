Authorities identified a man who was shot to death in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood Thursday night.

Timothy Haman Jr., 41, of Charleston, died at Medical University Hospital at 8:13 p.m. Thursday as a result of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

The shooting, which was captured on video, has prompted outrage from residents who say they feel that city officials aren’t doing enough to stop crime in their part of the peninsula.

Authorities have not said if they've determined a motive behind the shooting, which took place in front of 43 Hanover St.

On Friday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds said they’re committed to securing justice in this case.

The chief acknowledged several theories have circulated on social media about the shooting but said that neither he nor his officers want to speculate about the case.

Investigators know there was a confrontation that led to the shooting, Reynolds said. It’s unclear what prompted the confrontation or what was said. Officers continue to interview witnesses to piece together what happened.

A vigil for Haman is planned for 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Hanover Street near Columbus Street.

Police and city officials will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus, 66 Columbus St., to address the homicide and overall public safety issues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty detective. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.