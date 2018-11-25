Downtown streets and other low-lying areas were again beginning to experience flooding Sunday morning following several days of unusually high tides.

Conditions, however, were considerably less severe compared to Saturday, when downtown Charleston was deluged with flood waters that left vehicles stranded and overwhelmed roadways. A flood advisory for the South Carolina coast remains in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service. The Saturday flooding was especially peculiar considering the waters extended inland as far as Hanahan and the Francis Marion National Forest, officials said.

Shortly after high tide Sunday, just after 9 a.m., water levels in the Charleston Harbor had surpassed 7 feet, which is generally the point at which coastal flooding begins. The most recent observed value stood at 7.68 feet, the service said.

By comparison, on Saturday, Charleston recorded its sixth-highest tide on record, which crested at 8.76 feet, exceeding levels seen during the 1,000-year flood event in October 2015 but lower than a high tide recorded on Jan. 1, 1987.