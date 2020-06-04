Downtown Charleston curfew planned for Friday starting at 9 p.m.

Downtown Charleston will be under curfew on Friday beginning at 9 p.m.
The curfew is only for the peninsula and will end at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Mayor John Tecklenburg told City Council in an emergency teleconference meeting Thursday night.
A Saturday night curfew has not been ruled out yet and leaders are taking things "a day at a time," Tecklenburg said.
"We still feel given what occurred last weekend that it would be in the utmost caution to just on the peninsula disallow the late night activity, to have a curfew tomorrow night," Tecklenburg said.
Restaurant owner feedback was taken into consideration before city leaders decided on the curfew's timing, Tecklenburg said.
Since Monday, protests, marches, walks and prayer vigils have been peaceful, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said, and officers have "begun to build relationships" with Black Lives Matter participants, describing the group as "very well-organized" youth leaders. Additionally, he said, he met with faith leaders.
"On the other side, as a followup to last weekend, we've made numerous criminal arrests that range from arson to looting to assault on police officers and theft," Reynolds said.
As a precaution, police have boarded up the Lockwood Boulevard police station after a national threat of storming police stations has circulated among law enforcement. Reynolds said police stations in Columbia and Myrtle Beach have been attacked, though police locally haven't had issues.
"We have additional staffing for this weekend, the National Guard is available," Reynolds said.
Charleston City Council will have another teleconference meeting Saturday morning, but the time of the meeting has not been set.
Thursday's meeting marks the sixth day protesters have assembled in the city calling for racial justice, stemming from the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
Leaders in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties said they do not have plans for curfews at this time.
Reporter Jerrel Floyd contributed to this story.