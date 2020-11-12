Downed power lines close access to Ben Sawyer Bridge in Mount Pleasant

Downed power lines have closed a portion of Ben Sawyer Boulevard leading up to a critical bridge from Mount Pleasant to Sullivan's Island Thursday night.
Ben Sawyer Boulevard was closed from Center Street to the Ben Sawyer Bridge, according to Inspector Chris Rosier, a Mount Pleasant police spokesman.
Dominion Energy crews were on site and working to clear the lines, said Paul Fischer, a spokesman for the utility.
Gusty winds along the coast caused a power pole to lean, Fischer said.
Strong winds coming in behind a cold front would continue to impact areas east of U.S. Highway 17 Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service's North Charleston office.
"The combination of the nearby proximity to Tropical Storm Eta and cooler air rushing in behind a cold front will allow for strong northeast and east winds over parts of the South Carolina coastal counties through midnight," the Weather Service said. "Wind gusts will be as high as 40 to 50 mph, resulting in isolated downed trees and power lines. The strongest winds will be east of the intra-coastal to the coast."
Information on how soon the bridge would reopen was not immediately available.