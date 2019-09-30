Tailgate Traffic (copy)

Highway 17 experienced major delays and traffic noon to around 9 p.m. Monday after a large utility truck caught a low-hanging wire on Johns Island and brought down several traffic signals and poles near Stono Bridge, police said.

As utility crews from Berkeley Electric Cooperative began cleaning up the intersection of River Road and Maybank Highway, police re-routed traffic at Riverland on Maybank and turned it around on River Road. Stono Bridge closed temporarily. For the next nine hours, drivers experienced long commutes and standstill traffic.

With the main thoroughfare to Johns Island closed and drivers rushing to use the other entrance, Main Road, traffic caused major backups along 17, according to reports.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

