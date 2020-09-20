Dove fields in SC have become an attraction for more than just wildlife hunters

The 40-plus sunflower fields planted each year by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources have always been intended for doves and hunters. But they have recently become a more widespread attraction than expected — including for shutterbugs.

While both doves and hunters depend on the fields, it's brides-to-be, couples and families who are taking advantage of the yellow and green backgrounds as growing season backdrops for lasting memories.

Michael Hook, the state’s DNR small game program leader, knows about the lure of the fields for hungry doves, but he was taken aback at the number of humans he once saw wandering through the popular Draper Tract field in York County.

“I counted 80 people in those fields just taking pictures,” Hook said. “And this was like 10 o’clock on a Thursday morning.”

“I’m going. ‘Wow, this is just, you know, unbelievable.’ ”

Sunflower seeds are a dove’s favorite food, so when dove hunting season begins in early September, sportsmen know where to find the birds.

Hook said a huge sunflower head has hundreds of seeds in it. When the flowers die, the heads droop over and deteriorate, which causes the seeds to sprinkle on the ground. Doves prefer living in open land, and since they cannot walk through a lot of heavy grass, sunflower fields are perfect for them.

“They’re open underneath. They don’t have to fight through grass,” Hook said.

“They’ve got cover from above from predators in the sunflowers. It creates a canopy for them. And then it’s also providing the food, as well. It really just draws them in.”

Hook said he is not sure people understand the intended purpose of the dove fields. In June or July, he said, social media posts started circulating of people who had taken pictures with the sunflowers. So he wanted to see what was going on for himself, which is why he stopped at the Draper Tract.

Even on opening day for dove hunting season, Hook said carloads of people will visit the fields to see the sunflowers. So the agency usually keeps the fields staffed.

“We’re like, ‘Well, you can go out there, but they’re all brown and dead, and there’s a bunch of hunters out there,’ ” Hook said.

As long as people are respectful and don’t litter or break off the sunflowers, it is OK for them to be in the fields. The doves don’t start using the flowers for food until they have browned.

“Everybody wants to take one home with them, and so you’ll find stalk after stalk after stalk has been cut,” Hood said. “And our law enforcement officers have had to start writing some warnings because, like I say, we just can’t have people taking down all of our sunflowers.”

The dove fields are free to visit, but people who decide to partake in dove hunting must have a license.

Although the state agency operates a large amount of the dove fields in South Carolina, some are private, like Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington. The farm is a popular state attraction and includes sunflower fields, a pumpkin patch and a corn maze, among other features.

This is Clinton Sease’s fourth year operating a sunflower field. The first year, Sease said he planted the sunflowers solely for birds. But people started calling to ask if they could take pictures in the field, and he didn’t object.

He didn’t charge people to use the fields, at first. But after talking to other farmers that changed. People now pay to visit the fields, and photographers are charged separately to hold photo shoots.

“I’ve been planting sunflowers for years, but not for this,” Sease said.

“I spent $1,600 just on specialty sunflowers this year so I could have different colors. I planted red, orange, yellow and white and chocolate because people want something different.”

Sease planted three different fields this year, so the nearly 200-acre farm could have an extended sunflower season for visitors. People are also able to make in-field purchases.

More than a thousand people flocked to the field in June, he said. A couple more “sunflower weekends” are scheduled at the farm later this month.

Hunters are also taking advantage of some of the matured fields at Clinton Sease Farm. Sease said he had a list of hunters scheduled to shoot birds on dove season’s opening day, Sept. 5.

Sease said he had no idea his fields would become so popular when he first started planting sunflowers years ago.

“It’s growing like crazy, I can tell you that,” Sease said.