Dozens of Dorothea Benton Frank's readers joined the late writer's friends and family at Grace Church Cathedral Saturday afternoon for a memorial service that celebrated the cohesion of her private life and her writing.
Frank died Sept. 2 of bone cancer, just a week before her 68th birthday.
Several mourners said they'd never met Frank. But hearing stories from Frank's closest friends only solidified their sense of her as a gracious and determined woman who would drop anything to help a loved one.
"When you miss her, pick up one of her books," friend and fellow author Adriana Trigiani told the crowd. "Because everything she was and everything she is forevermore are between the covers of those books."
Frank published her 20th Lowcountry novel "Queen Bee" in May. It reached No. 2 on The New York Times Best Seller List. She and her daughter, Victoria, also wrote a children's book for her grandson, which the family intends to publish, Trigiani said.
Mary Stratton felt at home with the charm and steel she discovered in Frank's characters. When she began going to Frank's summer book signings, she said, she realized the author shared her characters' Southern grace.
"She never met a stranger," Stratton said. "Even me."
A stroke forced Stratton to cancel her plans to attend Frank's latest book signing. But a friend visited her after the signing, with a copy of the book Frank had signed and addressed to Stratton.
Treva Davis also met Frank at book signings, she said, and sometimes recognized her on the streets of Charleston. Davis drew inspiration from Frank's writing, but also admired her for establishing a literary career after years of life as a mother.
Now Davis, like Frank, is working on a children's book based on her own family's life. She's been writing since middle school, she said, but the busy mother didn't think she'd be able to publish until she witnessed Frank's literary rise.
Frank never rested from her writing or taking care of her friends, South Carolina poet laureate Marjorie Wentworth said. Between hymns, she read her poem "River," which Frank had insisted on including in her second novel, "Plantation."
"I will always associate Dottie with my poem," Wentworth said. "It was the genesis of our friendship, so it seems fitting to share."
The poem describes a river's never-ending activity, sketching it as a busy woman who collects pieces of the world around her.
"We are united in a common love ... celebrating the life of someone who helped to author and birth many lives," the Rev. J. Michael A. Wright said. "Let's leave our pity for those who didn't know Dottie, her life, her work, her love."