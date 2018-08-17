State officials on Sunday will close a lane of the Wando River bridge on Interstate 526 amid efforts to permanently shore up the span whose partial shutdown this spring snarled traffic for weeks.
Half of the eastbound side is scheduled to be out of commission starting Sunday night, the S.C. Department of Transportation said Friday. The closure will affect travelers between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will last until Tuesday, the agency said.
The measure comes more than two months after emergency temporary repairs were finished on the westbound side, where a primary support cable snapped in mid-May.
During the lane closure in the coming week, crews will do electrical work to prepare for the installation of acoustical monitoring equipment, DOT spokesman Pete Poore said. The system detects sounds produced by breaks in the steel strands that make up the cables, signaling a possible failure before it becomes a major problem.
The partial closure's effect on traffic is expected to be minimal during the evening and early morning hours, but the DOT apologized to motorists "for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience" during the bridge reinforcement work.
With I-526 serving as a major link for east-west travelers in the Lowcountry and for traffic to a busy Wando River port terminal, the emergency shutdown this spring prompted gridlock on alternative routes in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.
Made up of two spans, the James B. Edwards Bridge has been beleaguered by problems since its opening in 1991, and the cable failure raised questions about its safety and long-term outlook. The DOT had already spent $3.8 million on fixes and investigations related to the cables before this year's problem emerged. With concrete segments linked by cables that are susceptible to corrosion, similarly designed bridges elsewhere in the country have suffered the same problems.
Workers replaced the severed cable with two new ones during the emergency shutdown, and there were plans to add more while keeping the span open.
Crews mostly operate in the bridge's cavernous interior, but they have kept the two truck lanes on the six-lane bridge closed to help in the effort. The truck lanes had been closed since before the shutdown, though, because of a previous effort to fix another damaged cable found in 2016.
But the long-term plan, Poore said, is to reopen all six lanes.
Daily inspections of the span will continue, he said, until the monitoring system is in place.