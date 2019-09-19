COLUMBIA — Signs for the John N. Hardee Expressway leading to the Columbia airport came down Thursday, within moments of the state Department of Transportation's governing board voting unanimously to remove the name of the former commissioner charged with trying to solicit a prostitute.

"This commission disavows the actions of former Commissioner Hardee," reads the resolution.

It does not mention Hardee's arrest on the misdemeanor charge last month as part of an undercover sting. Instead, it focuses on his guilty plea a day earlier to obstructing a federal investigation into "payments he received from a contractor seeking to do business and while serving as an SCDOT commissioner."

The 2.8-mile state-maintained roadway, which connects Airport Boulevard to Platt Springs Road, will be renamed the Columbia Airport Expressway. The commission that oversees the airport supported the name change.

It was named after Hardee in 1999 for helping secure its funding and opened in 2004, during the Columbia resident's first of two stints as a DOT commissioner.

The DOT's resolution also rescinded the 2005 honorary dedication that named a 2.5-mile section of U.S. 701 in Horry County the John N. Hardee Highway. Those signs, which legislators requested, are also coming down.

Hardee, 72, was arrested last month as part of Operation Relentless Guardian, a multi-agency internet sting that sought to catch “johns” and child predators. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Hardee fell in the first category, thinking he was soliciting an adult online. He was arrested at the arranged meeting spot.

According to text messages read in court last month, he began texting the undercover officer within hours of receiving a light sentence of 18 months of probation, which included 45 days of house arrest, on the felony obstruction charge. Now he faces a prison sentence for breaking his probation.

The University of South Carolina also recently removed a plaque honoring Hardee from a pedestrian walkway over Blossom Street in downtown Columbia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.