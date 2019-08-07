Traffic congestion and crash statistics on a 30-mile stretch of Interstate 26 have prompted the S.C. Department of Transportation to seek ideas for ways to improve it.

The stretch from U.S. Highway 17 in downtown Charleston to S.C. Highway 27 near Ridgeville regularly sees travel speeds below 30 mph during peak periods. The stretch also averages more than 100 crashes per month — about three per day — according to a DOT traffic study.

"It was time to start looking at some new and refreshed ideas from a long-range plan of perspective," said Brent Rewis, director of planning for DOT. "We want to look to see what we can fix in the meantime while also looking at the corridor from a bigger picture perspective."

Though the process is still in the developmental stages, DOT has identified short-, intermediate- and long-term plans for the corridor. The project, Rewis clarified, is separate from the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor project. The following steps are being considered:

In the short term, the state wants to improve overhead signs and ensure traffic lights are more visible and aren't simply dangling from overhead lines. The department also wants to improve crash management time and clear wrecked vehicles from the interstate much quicker.

Intermediate plans involve metering on-ramps — or installing stop lights to regulate the flow of traffic based on the current conditions. The process typically uses a two-way signal that can sense traffic demand and signal back to the ramp when it's safe for cars to enter the intersection.

In the long term, the department said it would like to add more capacity by retrofitting some lanes as High Occupancy Toll lanes, a step taken in some other Southern states. The lanes are essentially carpool lanes but also require vehicles to pay an additional fee to use them.

Rewis said there currently is no funding identified for these ideas, as DOT is still doing research and seeking public input.

However, the short-term plans — which DOT hopes to begin by the end of summer 2020 — are estimated to cost around $2.5 million and take up to five years to finish.

The long-term plans, ones that will take upward of 10 years to finish, are estimated to cost around $10 million, with the intermediate plans somewhere in between, Rewis said.

"We will be looking at funding from metropolitan planning organizations, potential safety funding from federal highways, (County Transportation Committee) funding and any other opportunities that exist with grants," he said.

Members of the public are encouraged to take the department's survey at scdot.org, which Rewis said will be open until Aug. 27.