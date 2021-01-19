You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dorchester shutters courthouse for Inauguration Day, local police report no threats

pc-041717-ne-dorchestercounty
Buy Now

Dorchester County CourtHouse located in St. George S.C. Leroy Burnell/Staff 3/14/2017

 Leroy Burnell lburnell@postandcourier.com

DORCHESTER COUNTY — The Troy Knight Judicial Center and Dorchester County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday as Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next U.S. president.

The county decided to close the facilities"out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement. Court staff will be working off-site and are available during normal business hours by phone and email.

Anyone who needs to file paperwork can use the drop boxes at each building, which will be quarantined for 24 hours. 

Employees at the South Carolina Statehouse and municipal employees in Columbia will also be working from home, as government agencies remain on high alert after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Charleston police say they have extra resources prepared for Inauguration Day, but they don't believe there is any threat to the city.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News