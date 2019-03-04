Two districts, by the numbers

Students

Dorchester 2: 26,093

Dorchester 4: 2,353

Racial Demographics

Dorchester 2: 30% Black, 8% Hispanic/Latino, 54% White

Dorchester 4: 46% Black, 4% Hispanic/Latino, 43% White

Poverty Rate

Dorchester 2: 51 percent

Dorchester 4: 75 percent

Second grade students who are on track for success in English Language Arts at the third grade

Dorchester 2: 58 percent

Dorchester 4: 12 percent

Dollars Spent Per Pupil

Dorchester 2: $8,555

Dorchester 4: $12,498

Percentage of Students taking an AP exam

Dorchester 2: 5.5%

Dorchester 4: 1.8%

Student-Teacher Ratio in Core Subjects

Summerville High: 29.1 to 1

Woodland High: 25.3 to 1

Sources: 2018 State Report Card, 2017-18 135-day student headcounts