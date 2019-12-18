Parents, community members and business leaders in the Dorchester District 2 area will have the opportunity in 2020 to take part in training courses designed to help them properly react in active-shooter situations and when facing other violent threats.

District spokeswoman Pat Raynor said it will be the first time the training has been offered to the community.

Employees of the school district have been previously trained inactive-shooter situations as part of a 2018 legislative mandate that training be offered to public school employees.

"It's always good for parents, especially parents of younger students, to know what their teachers are learning and what their kids are going to see when we do lockdown drills," said Preston Giet, the district's director of safety and security.

Members of the public will have two chances to take part in the training:

Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at Summerville High School

Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Fort Dorchester High School

The training sessions last around an hour and a half, Giet said, and delve into the history of school shootings.

The main presentation consists of a PowerPoint that goes into detail about past active-shooter events and how communities can learn from them. Attendees will also learn how to perform potential lifesaving measures, such as applying tourniquets to victims.

The district's Safety and Security Task Force, which formed in 2018 following the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida, includes parents, students, district staff members, members of the community and law enforcement officials.

Giet sits on the task force, which decided to offer the training to the community after learning that 44 percent of all active threats take place in business settings.

An additional 21 percent of threats take place in schools.

"Most active-shooter events don't actually happen in schools. They happen out when you're at a shopping mall or at the movie theater or out with your family," Giet said. "(This training is for) anyone interested in having the skills and knowledge necessary if it ever came to that — they're provided with the opportunity."

The district won't incur any costs to provide the training, Raynor said, since Giet is a staff member and will be providing it on school grounds.

The effectiveness of active-shooter preparedness drills has been debated in recent years as the number of mass shootings in the U.S. continues to skyrocket. Minnesota-based criminal justice researchers Jillian Peterson and James Densley found that despite a push to integrate training into America's school systems, there is no real-life evidence that it does anything to deter shooters or protect the people in a shooting.

"All we do know is that the search for school safety solutions is sending districts into more debt and hurting school climate," the two wrote in an October Op-Ed for Education Weekly.

Peterson and Densley have for years published research on violence and worked to better understand the psychology behind mass shooters.

Their research also cautions against training programs because they can traumatize both teachers and students who already have lingering anxiety about being in an active-shooter situation.

Giet said he has heard those types of concerns from teachers before but he still encourages them to attend and sit in the back of the room so they can leave quickly if they get overwhelmed.

"Even though it's a heavy subject, I try and keep it light and to the facts," he said. "We're not there to scare anyone."