Early indications from the new school year show Dorchester District 2 is exceeding its own enrollment projections, months after officials predicted a modest increase following years of rapid growth.

Counts from the district's 10th day of classes — which it uses to see whether teacher placements need adjusted in high-growth grades — showed an enrollment of 26,269 students.

That's 150 more than the original projection of around 100 new students, district spokeswoman Pat Raynor said.

"The growth that we’re seeing right now is manageable. For a number of years we were seeing growth year after year of 500 to 800 students a year, which is comparable to a school, in growth," she said. "It’s good that we met our growth projections for budget purposes."

The numbers indicate growth in the district is still present after the number of new students slowed to essentially zero during the 2018-19 school year, which Raynor said was extremely rare.

Though back on an upward trend, the enrollment numbers still indicate a slowdown from what the district has seen in years past.

For more than a decade, schools saw annual new student enrollment like the exponential numbers Raynor mentioned — prompting voters in the district to authorize a $179.9 million campaign for four new school buildings seven years ago.

Smaller enrollment increases have helped somewhat in easing the district's strained finances.

Facing a multimillion dollar budget shortfall this year, the district has been saved by not having the many hundreds of new students like in years past.

Most of the budget gap comes from the state's failure to fully fund the base student cost — the amount per student a district says it requires to meet needs — since 1998. Every dollar that isn't funded creates a budget gap, so the fewer new students a district receives, the smaller the gap created.

“We do more with less, but it’s getting very difficult in a time where we’re trying to compete with other districts for teachers, salaries and other things we aren’t able to fund,” District Chief Financial Officer Allyson Duke told the Post and Courier in June. “It’s getting more and more difficult.”

Raynor said the district's first major enrollment reporting deadline to the state Department of Education is on the 45th day of school, which comes in the third week of October.

