A major new commercial center planned for one of the region's busiest corridors — Dorchester Road — is moving forward in North Charleston.

The Goodwin-Cedar Grove commercial development project calls for a shopping center, retail shops and office space on 65 acres off Dorchester Road, the often congested thoroughfare in a quickly growing section of the state's third-largest city.

The project will contain at least six nationally known businesses and several potential tenants, including a grocery store, have already signed letters of intent to assume residence, said Bill Cameron, a manger with Cameron Company LLC, which owns the site.

Planners and city officials are also expect a home furnishing store, restaurants and hope for a few local businesses as well. The first could open in the summer of 2021.

“We think we’ve come up with a plan that makes a lot of sense," Cameron said.

The project is moving forward after the North Charleston Planning Commission recommended approval last month for a rezoning that would pave the way for the new development. City Council first will consider it on Dec. 12 and will hear any public input during its Public Safety Committee meeting Dec. 17.

The property fronts the west side of Dorchester Road between Riverbluff Parkway and Cannondale Drive, part of North Charleston that's in Dorchester County.

Around 30,000 North Charleston residents live in the county, and thousands more regularly use Dorchester Road every day.

Slightly fewer than 40,000 cars traveled Dorchester between Trolley Road and the Charleston County line daily in 2018, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic counts.

The road's congestion has become so frequent and frustrating that commuters are using streets originally designed for residential use, which, in part, has led to those roads wearing out faster than expected and the city recently deciding to invest $1.4 million to repave and patch them.

The Cameron Company's efforts to help with traffic issues date back to 2012 when the company, the city and a home building company purchased a traffic light for the intersection of Trump Street and Dorchester Road.

City Councilman Ron Brinson pointed out Charleston County's plans to widen Dorchester Road from four to six lanes between Michaux Parkway and the county line, and he hopes that Dorchester County and the DOT will take a similar step.

“I would hope that over time, DOT and Dorchester County would see the wisdom of maybe looking at the capacities of Dorchester Road,” Brinson said.

The project's main shopping center is expected to generate almost 750 new external trips during morning and afternoon peak hours, according to a traffic study conducted by Ridgeway Traffic Consulting for the property owner.

Whether this would significantly add to the gridlock remains to be seen, but some residents aren't terribly concerned.

Erik Carlson, president of the Cedar Grove Homeowner Association, can't envision the corridor becoming more congested. Instead of fretting over more cars, he said the neighborhood, which boasts more than 350 homes, is comparing the proposed project to the nearby shopping plaza at Wescott. The developer who led that project, which features a Harris Teeter, Marshalls and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, is leading the Cedar Grove development.

“We’re interested to see the new opportunities for shopping and restaurants in the area," Carlson said.

The commercial plan dates back to 1998 when the Cameron Company purchased the 65 acres as part of a larger 328-acre parcel that now contains the Cedar Grove neighborhood and apartments.

Bill Cameron acknowledged economic downturn that took place 10 years ago slowed down plans, but he feels that the commercial property is taking shape at a good time.

“I think nature took its course," he said. "The commercial site, I don’t think, was ready at that time. Then the economy did go bad. Now, it just seems like it is a good time to put a nice development on that site."